Architect Tony Cohu advised on this buff on the bluff €425,000 Bantry home with converted barn

IT was probably inevitable that the transformation of this traditional farmhouse outside Bantry was a sparkling success given that the owner is blessed with an eye for design and a knack for sourcing vintage goods.

She and her husband lavished it with attention and love - in short supply when they bought it seven years ago - and drew on expert advice when deciding on the design.

Architect Tony Cohu, a near neighour, much-in-demand in the greater West Cork area, devised the basic outline and they then ploughed ahead, getting the basics done quickly and taking their time with the rest.

Instead of flattening what was there, they took a less aggressive approach, nurturing, restoring and upgrading, with the focus on bringing the best out of the old farmhouse and its attendant, linked buildings, which included an old barn, used by the previous owner as an office/workshop.

Former barn

The vendor says that throughout the renovations, they were focused on "keeping the traditional feel, when mixing old and new".

What was a fairly ad-hoc layout at Derrynafinchin, Borlin, was gradually transformed, so that what is there today could, on the outside, be mistaken for a modern build, with brand new roof, new glazing and crisp white render. If you study its form though, you can identify the original traditional farmhouse build in the main part of the house and the original barn structure off to one side, linked by another former outbuilding, which has been extended to the rear and now hosts a stunning kitchen, which, in most circumstances, would be the standout room in the house, but with stiff competition here from the handsomely converted barn-turned-living room.

Kitchen

In the kitchen’s favour is the long line of glazing to the rear which looks out onto a mini-cliff face, broken back and cleaned up the owners “so that it feels like we are enclosed by the mountains”. It’s a unique backdrop and probably inspired by the owner’s background in garden design.

Broken back cliff face outside kitchen windows

Also in the kitchen’s favour is the specially-commissioned island unit, made by local carpenter Tony Coppinger, with a striking copper top, inbuilt Belfast sink and teal doors underneath.

Striking copper worktop

Copper proved highly practical during the pandemic thanks to its anti-bacterial qualities. Its burnished sheen is picked up by the hot water tank, which the owner made a feature of in the kitchen, deliberately keeping it unlagged and having the piping curved so that it’s almost like an artwork, with a woodstore underneath to complete the installation.

Additional features include two sets of French doors to the rear gardens and to the front gardens, boosting already impressive natural light levels, and a series of striking steel beams.

The beams in the barn-turned-living room have an entirely different look, although in both cases, they rise into high ceilings. At its apex, the kitchen ceiling height is 9’ 8” while the open plan barn conversion has a high pitch ceiling, supported by wooden beams “which are more fitting in the barn”, the owner says.

Converted barn

They made great use of existing portals in the former barn, replacing some door openings with windows. They removed a floor too and kept it double height, resulting in some great positioning of windows.

Bifold doors link back towards that terrific kitchen.

Bedrooms are upstairs in the original house, as well as the original bathroom.

Back on the ground floor is a study or third bedroom, (whatever you need it to be, the current owner used it as her craft room) with one wall painted an eye-catching orange. A large window looks out towards the mountains. There’s a decent utility room too on the ground floor, and a large wet room.

Outside, the garden design background and a husband willing to do a lot of digging helped create a very fruitful (literally) outdoor space, with a couple of patio areas, and a mix of gravel and planted beds close to the house, while across a private track is a substantial polytunnel with a full range of organic veg planted inside the tunnel and out. There’s plenty of scope to do so as the house comes with c3.21 acres. Great care is placed on water management - essential in the current heatwave - says selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates.

Mr Harrington who brings the property to market with a guide of €425,000, says there are also three berth stables with an independent roadside entrance and with plenty of grazing available.

The vendor says the previous owner had horses and flattened out some land to create a horse ménage (small arena), which they in turn used to grow vegetables. Mr Harrington says the site has potential for further ancillary development, but on a practical level, might suit equestrian uses.

Having poured so much into creating a very individual home, the owners are sorry to let it go, but are relocating to the UK for family reasons. They will particularly miss the landscape, they say.

“We are surrounded by mountains and it’s absolutely lovely. They change colour all of the time. I travel a bit between the UK and Ireland, and whenever the mountains come into view on my return, it feels like I'm coming home,” says the woman of the house.

She is glad, she says, that they got the house to the point “where we can leave behind something we are proud of”.

Certainly the interest to date would suggest strong appreciation for their achievements. An offer was made before the house even hit the market and the next two weekends are stuffed with viewings. Potential buyers have already booked travel and accommodation, Mr Harrington says, with strong overseas interest, much of it from the UK, driven by Brexit.

Bantry town is about a 20 minute drive away and the nearest shop is c6km.

VERDICT: Likely to sell faster than Britain announcing a new prime minister (September 5).