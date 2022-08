Convenience is the byword for homes on Victoria Avenue in Cork, where tall, three-storey properties are the order of the day.

With a solid postcode, linking the city end of the Old Blackrock Road and Boreenmanna Road, these period-era homes generally attract viewers in droves.

27 Victoria Avenue, Cork.

Such was the case for No 15, which featured in Property late last year. Brought to market for €360,000, it sold for €435,000, a record high price for the avenue, based on the Property Price Register.

Gutted by previous owners in the last decade, with further improvements made by its 2017 buyer, their efforts were reflected in the 2021 sale price.

The property is only a 15 minute walk into cork city.

Coming to market now is No 27 Victoria Avenue with the same agent that sold No 15. Tim Sullivan of Timothy Sullivan & Associates is guiding No 27 at €350,000, and he says it enjoys the same key benefit as No 15 “in other words, location”.

“It’s a different style of house and it’s slightly smaller [by 10 sq m], but has the same advantage of a comfortable, 15-minute walk into town, in a lovely area,” he says. “Moreover, it’s very affordable and I would expect first-time buyers to be in the mix.”

He also anticipates interest from those seeking to trade down to a conveniently-located city pad, in an amenity-rich area.

The current owners, a family, bought no 27 in 2004 and made the sensible decision to extend the kitchen, pushing it out to the side just enough to make room for a dining table, while also adding a velux to let in extra light.

Even though it is a tall, terraced house, it’s quite bright and airy, with more veluxes in the top floor.

The property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There’s a box bay in the ground floor living room, where a wall between two small rooms was removed to create a much more liveable space, in this case, a separate nook for the music student.

Behind this room is the kitchen, which opens into the rear garden and a small sheltered seating area. There’s another seating area at the end of the long, narrow garden, and beyond it, a storage shed, with good foundations and the possibility of a separate home office.

The home is bright and airy.

Currently, the home office is at the return of the stairs before the first floor. The main bedroom with en suite and walkthrough wardrobe is on the first floor and there are two more bedrooms overhead.

VERDICT: Failsafe location in a solid neighbourhood where all the essentials are within walking distance.