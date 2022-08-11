House of the Week: A moment in the sun at Fountainstown 

|
The Point, Fountainstown, South Cork
|
€795,000
|
Size
|
261 sq m (2,800 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
Pending
There's an easy democracy to life at Fountainstown — the beach and its burgeoning coastal community is served by a bus service from Cork city, with several options daily, taking just over half an hour, bringing families and day-trippers from pounding hot city pavements to sand and salt water between the toes.
This property, 1 The Point, is owned by a vendor who works in the multinational sector and she’s moving back to a family homestead nearer the city. During her time here she added a side wing to the right, continuing the sloping roof profile and creating a deep, front-to-back kitchen.