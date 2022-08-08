Starter Homes: Four modern properties perfect for Cork buyers

Even though it’s August and lots of people are off on holidays, the bookings for viewings at Seanora at 30 O’Connell Avenue in Turners Cross are still good.

So says auctioneer Michael McKenna who started by holding an open viewing at the recently upgraded three-bed semi which is new to the market with a guide €310,000.

Seanora offers 830 sq ft of living space.

“The Turners Cross location is both convenient and popular,” says Mr McKenna, adding that the 1930s property has been tastefully redecorated by current owners who put in a new kitchen and a new bathroom.

Offering 830 sq ft of living space, the house has a sitting room with a stove at the front and a spacious modern kitchen diner with cream fitted units and a set of double doors at the rear.

The property's location is convenient and popular.

At ground floor level there’s a bathroom while the upper floor has three bedrooms including a long one with wall to wall wardrobes as well as a small one at the front used as a nursery.

The property has a tarmac parking area at the front and a long garden with a patio and a shed at the rear. The garden space offers new owners space to extend if they need it.

The property was originally built in the 1930s.

Although redecorated the house (which is fitted with double glazing and gas heating,) has an E2 BER which means that new owners will probably consider an energy upgrade.

Located Off Curragh Road, backing on to the Turners Cross Stadium, Seanora is within a few minutes walk from Turner Cross church and is around 1.5 km from the city centre.

VERDICT: The price, location and condition should make first time buyers very interested.

Kilworth, Co Cork €330,000 Size 200 sq m (2,152 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

This Castlecook property has four bedrooms and two garden rooms.

No longer the small, simple cottage it used to be, this property at Castlecook near Kilworth now has four bedrooms, a modern kitchen extension and two garden rooms.

This garden room was a lockdown project by the owners.

“One of the garden rooms was the owners’ lockdown project — it’s a dome shaped open structure which has a small bar and is used for entertaining,’’ reveals Dolores Caples of REA Spratt auctioneers.

There are four bedrooms in the home.

Up for auction on August 19 with an AMV of €330,000, the property was renovated by current owners in 2002 and extended in 2010.

Set on a site of under half an acre, it now has 2,152 sq ft of living space. The front door opens into a long tiled reception room which leads through to a sitting room with a timber fireplace.

In the extension at the rear there’s a spacious kitchen diner with modern units and an en suite master bedroom with French doors opening into the garden.

A modern kitchen extension also features.

The upper floor has a bathroom, a tiny study and three bedrooms including one which has an en suite area which has not yet been plumbed.

In the gardens there are lawns, flower beds, gravel paths and, in addition to the dome-shaped lockdown project, a garden room used as a utility space which has a covered veranda for sitting out.

The property was renovated in 2002.

Ms Caples says the property has been attractively and creatively decorated and offers excellent living space for a family. Located around 4.5 km from Kilworth village, it’s 9 km from Fermoy.

VERDICT: A significantly enhanced and expanded cottage

Cobh, Co Cork €260,000 Size 102 sq m (1,100 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 4 BER C1

21 Marine Terrace, Cobh, has more space than you would expect.

This mid terrace property at 21 Marine Gate, Carrignafoy in Cobh has more space than you would expect, as well as harbour views at the rear.

A three-bed house over three floors, it’s guiding at €260,000 with auctioneer Johanna Murphy.

There are harbour views at the rear of the property.

At entrance level, there’s a modern sitting room, a kitchen with gloss units and a guest WC. The first floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms and the lower ground floor also has a bedroom and a bathroom.

VERDICT: Modern and spacious with harbour views

Mahon, Cork City €260,000 Size 84 sq m (900 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER C3

Great care has been taken of 26 Saint Michaels Lawn.

The owners of No 26 St Michaels Lawn in Mahon have taken great care of both their three-bed mid-terrace home and its back garden.

The back garden is a highlight of the property.

Seeking offers of €260,000, Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald says the house is in great condition and that the long west facing patio garden, filled with colourful pot plants and shrubbery, is beautifully maintained.

The home is less than a 10 minute walk from Mahon Point.

Located within a ten minute walk from Mahon Point, the 1980s built property has 900 sq ft of living space including a living room, a guest WC and a kitchen diner with modern fitted units. Upstairs there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms.

The 1980s built property has 900 sq ft of living space.

VERDICT: A ready to move into home with an easy to maintain garden.