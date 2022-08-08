Starter Homes: Four modern properties perfect for Cork buyers

|
Turners Cross, Cork City
|
€310,000
|
Size
|
77 sq m ( 830 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
E2
So says auctioneer Michael McKenna who started by holding an open viewing at the recently upgraded three-bed semi which is new to the market with a guide €310,000.
“The Turners Cross location is both convenient and popular,” says Mr McKenna, adding that the 1930s property has been tastefully redecorated by current owners who put in a new kitchen and a new bathroom.
Offering 830 sq ft of living space, the house has a sitting room with a stove at the front and a spacious modern kitchen diner with cream fitted units and a set of double doors at the rear.
At ground floor level there’s a bathroom while the upper floor has three bedrooms including a long one with wall to wall wardrobes as well as a small one at the front used as a nursery.
The property has a tarmac parking area at the front and a long garden with a patio and a shed at the rear. The garden space offers new owners space to extend if they need it.
Although redecorated the house (which is fitted with double glazing and gas heating,) has an E2 BER which means that new owners will probably consider an energy upgrade.
Located Off Curragh Road, backing on to the Turners Cross Stadium, Seanora is within a few minutes walk from Turner Cross church and is around 1.5 km from the city centre.
The price, location and condition should make first time buyers very interested.
|
Kilworth, Co Cork
|
€330,000
|
Size
|
200 sq m (2,152 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C2
|
Cobh, Co Cork
|
€260,000
|
Size
|
102 sq m (1,100 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C1
This mid terrace property at 21 Marine Gate, Carrignafoy in Cobh has more space than you would expect, as well as harbour views at the rear.
|
Mahon, Cork City
|
€260,000
|
Size
|
84 sq m (900 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C3
The owners of No 26 St Michaels Lawn in Mahon have taken great care of both their three-bed mid-terrace home and its back garden.
Seeking offers of €260,000, Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald says the house is in great condition and that the long west facing patio garden, filled with colourful pot plants and shrubbery, is beautifully maintained.
Located within a ten minute walk from Mahon Point, the 1980s built property has 900 sq ft of living space including a living room, a guest WC and a kitchen diner with modern fitted units. Upstairs there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms.
A ready to move into home with an easy to maintain garden.