A reassuringly traditional-style farmhouse, there’s something very appealing about Shinnagh in Rathmore, Co Kerry.

For sure, it needs modernising, but it comes at a very good price — €190,000 — and for that, you get two stone outbuildings too.

As the buildings are adjoining the house, the potential is there for conversion into a home office (“Internet is good,” says selling agent Killian Lynch) or into a granny flat, or extra accommodation for the main home, which measures just under 1,100 sq ft.

It has the low, wood-paneled ceilings of a traditional farmhouse, which creates a sense of cosiness downstairs and which rise into curves upstairs, so that the windows are low to the floor.

Entering the house brings you straight into the dining room from which a stairs leads upstairs. There’s a separate kitchen on the ground floor, and a living room too.

Mr Lynch says a new owner could move in immediately and take their time modernising. The building’s energy rating isn’t great (an E1), so insulation work is a given.

Outside is nicely done — a “butterfly” design in the front lawn and a sunny, south-facing courtyard out back, with paving, gravel and seating areas. There’s scope for expansion too as the property sits on just under three quarters of an acre (0.74 acres).

Mr Lynch says interest is good, including from Dublin, and he sees it as a solid family home, just five minutes from Rathmore village, where the train service will get you to Killarney in jig time (roughly a 20-minute drive). Cork City is a one-hour drive.

VERDICT: Cute farmhouse, with good potential, at what seems a good price. Further investment is likely.