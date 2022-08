Elm Lawn in Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy, offers a good deal of flexibility. Built to look like one large detached home, internally, it’s divided in two.

The bigger side of the house comes with kitchen/diner and living room on the ground floor and four bedrooms overhead. Two of the bedrooms are ensuite and there’s a main bathroom too.

The smaller section, on the opposite side of the entrance hall, runs the depth of the house and was rented out by the current owner - who is re-locating to West Cork - on a rent-a-room basis. It includes bedroom, living room, back kitchen and a shower room.

Ed O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan who is selling the 188 sq m 2012-built property and guiding at €475,000, says Elm Lawn comes with good options for potential buyers.

A first time buyer might look to generate additional income through the self-contained unit, by living in it themselves and renting out the larger section or vice versa. The house may also appeal to a family looking for intergenerational accommodation or room for an au pair.

Equally, the rooms could easily be reincorporated into the main house, and perhaps adapted for other uses, such as a home office (there’s 5G broadband), and a utility off the kitchen, and an extra reception room/playroom.

Mr O’Donovan says he’s had “good solid enquiries” from “mainly families, but also the odd first-time-buyer”.

Elm Lawn is in excellent nick and stands on 0.25 of an acre, with quality landscaping and careful planting and good privacy. Mr O’Donovan says the house was “built to exacting standards” and has a commendable B1 energy rating and solar panels.

Cork city is reachable by car in about 10 minutes; Carrigaline is less than five minutes away and the seaside village of Crosshaven is 12km away.

Mr O’Donovan points out that the area will, in the future, benefit from the long-awaited Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway. The Perry Market café is just minutes away from Elm Lawn.

VERDICT: Lots of options for buyers. Quality home on good grounds.