City to country: Co Clare cottage and a terrace home in Dublin 

Cape Clear, West Cork
€400,000
Size
130 sq m (1,400 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
Exempt
When it comes to getting away from it all, residential options are rarely as secluded or as scenic as The School Master’s House on Cape Clear.
Stella Gardens, Dublin
€575,000
Size
80sq m (860 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
C1
As pretty as it ever was with its red and yellow brick façade and Victorian embellishments, No 54 Celestine Avenue in Stella Gardens is now quite a bit larger than it used to be.
Coolgower, Co Waterford
€535,000
Size
232sq m (2,500sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
D1
Quirky, spacious and individual — with vegetable plots, an orchard and an indestructible greenhouse, Coolgower House at Coolgower in Waterford is quite a substantial offering.
Quin, Co Clare
€385,000
Size
216 sq m (2,325 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4/5
Bathrooms
3
BER
C1
With its half-acre site, raised vegetable beds, apple trees and pizza oven, you might describe the Cottage at Ballyhannon near Quin village as a lifestyle property.