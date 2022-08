There's quite the turnover of houses in Cork’s mid 1900s suburban estate Lake Lawn – there are only about 60 altogether and yet the Price Register shows 20 reselling since 2010, so one in three have found new family or investor owners since the Register kicked in.

Of those 20, four have sold for over the €400,000 mark to date: one, No 6, already extended and near the Well Road with a west-aspected back gardens, shows as head and shoulders above its neighbours in terms of sale price, reaching €680,000, just last year. No 6 featured here in February ’21, with a €595,00 AMV and it was noted that it had an extra 900 sq ft already added and that it was a ’walk-in’ job.

Now, the more standard-sized No 44 Lake Lawn comes for sale, in clean order, hitting just over 1,300 sq ft, and it’s guided at €425,000 by Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, with attached garage and, yup, extension potential.

Its other half, No 43 Lake Lawn, fetched €415,000 just over two years ago and was c 1,450 sq ft with C2 BER and upgraded.

Thus, No 44 seems to be in the ball park for this particular address, in the greater Ballinlough/Douglas crossover suburbs, one which is superbly serviced and getting an injection of new family energy into schools, shops and sports clubs.

VERDICT: Set near the end of a cul de sac in a Lake Lawn sub-section.

Western Road, Cork city €435,000 Size 76 sq m (818 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B2

You could say The Garnish bent backwards so as not to obscure the views of St Fin Barre’s Cathedral from Western Road, and truth be told, the stylish apartment block does appear to be at a dizzying slant.

It’s an architectural trick of course, because everything’s quite proper and upright at this Lancaster Quay O’Callaghan Properties (OCP) development, where The Garnish is one of a half dozen or so blocks of luxury apartments.

No 38 is up for sale with Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald and he says the apartments attract both investors and owner/occupiers who want a quality living space, in a city-centre location, with no maintenance.

No 38 is a second-floor, turnkey, two-bed, in good nick, and with good natural light levels thanks to plenty glazing. It comes with a large west-facing balcony overlooking a communal garden and an allocated basement parking space.

The main living area is open plan and the overall size is 818 sq ft. One of two bedrooms is ensuite.

The guide for No 38 is €435,000 and the annual management fee is €2,100. Mr O’Flynn points out that apartment residents have the convenience of the nearby River Lee Hotel and gym.

VERDICT: Stylish living, a stone’s throw from the city centre.

Beaumont, Cork €385,000 Size 122 sq m (1,312 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER F

Homes in estates on corner sites can be just that little bit different: you can get more, or less, garden with the house. In the case of Caher, at No 2 Dundanion Road next to Beaumont Crescent in Cork, you get a bit more outdoor space, an odd, wedge-shaped site, and scope for extension and/or a garden room – all in a great location.

The dated, four-bed semi-detached home carries a €385,000 AMV with estate agent Stephen Clarke of REA O’Donoghue Clarke, and it’s just over 1,300 sq ft inside, on c 0.2 of an acre.

Near a public park, schools, Ballintemple, Blackrock and Douglas – the Beaumont address spans it all, typically home to bungalows, semi-ds and detacheds of the mid-1900s, with the occasional new infill development.

Caher has features typical of its era, such as tiled fireplaces, but these homes update well, especially if extended with an open plan area, and the site easily allows for lots of options.

It has an F BER, gas heating and double glazing, with basic kitchen and large, seated shower option, instead of the original bath, plus there’s a ground floor guest WC.

VERDICT: two years ago, bidding would have gone crazy on Caher. Might current high building costs temper prices to even out the overall spend required?

Rathmore, Co Kerry €190,000 Size 102 sq m (1098 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER E1

Traditional-style farmhouse, there’s something very appealing about Shinnagh in Rathmore, Co Kerry.

For sure, it needs modernising, but it comes at a very good price — €190,000 — and for that, you get two stone outbuildings too.

As the buildings are adjoining the house, the potential is there for conversion into a home office (“Internet is good,” says selling agent Killian Lynch) or into a granny flat, or extra accommodation for the main home, which measures just under 1,100 sq ft.

It has the low, wood-paneled ceilings of a traditional farmhouse, which creates a sense of cosiness downstairs and which rise into curves upstairs, so that the windows are low to the floor.

Entering the house brings you straight into the dining room from which a stairs leads upstairs. There’s a separate kitchen on the ground floor, and a living room too.

Mr Lynch says a new owner could move in immediately and take their time modernising. The building’s energy rating isn’t great (an E1), so insulation work is a given.

Outside is nicely done — a “butterfly” design in the front lawn and a sunny, south-facing courtyard out back, with paving, gravel and seating areas. There’s scope for expansion too as the property sits on just under three quarters of an acre (0.74 acres).

Mr Lynch says interest is good, including from Dublin, and he sees it as a solid family home, just five minutes from Rathmore village, where the train service will get you to Killarney in jig time (roughly a 20-minute drive). Cork City is a one-hour drive.

VERDICT: Cute farmhouse, with good potential, at what seems a good price. Further investment is likely.