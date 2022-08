There's been a good deal of interest in the Farran area since the pandemic hit, particularly among families looking to move out of Dublin, some of whom have Cork connections.

That’s been the experience of Norma Healy, selling agent with Sherry FitzGerald, who has sold a number of properties in the area in recent months, all substantial family homes, all selling in double-quick time at substantial prices, a number of which featured on this website.

The same agent brings another hefty Farran home to market now, measuring 2,700 sq ft. It’s Farrandene on Farran Hill, a four-bed on three quarters of an acre of mature gardens.

“The key here is location,” Ms Healy says, as Farrandene is within minutes of the Ballincollig bypass, with excellent onward connections to Cork city and Cork Airport and also to the west, towards Macroom and beyond.

Rooted in a strong local community, the area has good access to schools and sporting facilities, as well as lovely Farran Woods and the Lee Valley Golf Club.

The house itself is appealing too, with great scope for a growing family and options for a kids’ den/home gym/home office in a room currently used as a music room where someone clearly has an interest in drumming.

There’s a utility and small office to the rear of the music room and this entire area is in the form of a separate annexe, which might appeal to a family looking for a home that can cater for an au pair/granny flat, with the option to convert to a bedroom and additional bathroom.

In the main house, there’s an open plan, split-level element to some of the larger rooms, with the kitchen open plan to the dining area and a living room divided into two by way of an open arch and a step. French doors at one end lead to the garden. A family room at the other side of the hallway leads to the sunroom, from which the glazed hallway leads down steps to the music room.

Ms Healy expects interest from families looking for a solid trade-up. She describes Farrandene as “a home of classic proportions...with meticulously maintained gardens” and she is guiding at €695,000.

VERDICT: Robust, spacious and in a lovely location.