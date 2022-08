The roads are going to be busy out around this Co Cork home this month – it has open sale viewings today, while come August 22, the Centenary commemoration of the assassination of Gen Michael Collins at nearby Béal na mBláth will be held, with roadworks around the monument having been ongoing this year.

A fresh 2022 market listing in the major Civil War anniversary year, this Gurranreigh, Lissarda-addressed home is set on the back roads of mid-west Cork, in a nexus between Macroom, Enniskeane and Lissarda, close to Coppeen. It’s rural, yet near to villages, and towns: even Bantry’s not too far a stretch along back roads known to regular commuters, while Cork city is just half an hour’s drive in the other direction.

Built in 2010, and alongside an older, more modest dwelling likely to date back to the time Collins was killed, this is a thoroughly modern, detached home, with accommodation options aplenty.

There’s a symmetry to the front of the B2-rated Lissarda Co Cork family home – not only is its front facade visually balanced, but to the back are two similar detached, and lofted style garages, one of which is already converted to a self-contained living unit – “a great example of a multi-generation family living property”, says selling agent, Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin in Bandon.

It’s a robust-looking five-bedroomed property, well-pitched for families of various sizes and mobilities, as one of the en suite bedrooms is at ground level, with double door access to the back of the house.

Also at ground are two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, and a sun-room/additional dining space, perfect for family get-togethers, says Ms Galvin. The brick-sided sun room throws the symmetry only a tad, but no house viewers will quibble about its presence, on the western side of this south-facing house. Above are four bedrooms, one of them su suite and fully-tiled main family bathroom.

There are two detached ‘garages’, though one is already converted to a two-bed, two-en suite stand-alone, currently used by an adult son, but leaving lots of options for next occupants. The other equally tall garage has a roller shutter door plus side access.

Condition of the main house, painted a pleasant blue, contrasting with good masonry detailing on the front mid-section and side sunroom/garden room, is excellent, and many rooms look out over good countryside.

The home has oil central heating, there’s central heating in the converted garage too, and wood-grain effect pvc double glazing.

VERDICT: Buyers won’t forget their year of purchase, given this month’s Big Fella commemoration up the road.