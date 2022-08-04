Chance to buy Belvelly's 'other' castle in Cork harbour - the one that won't cost you millions to snuggle up to

|
Great Island, Cork Harbour
|
€275,000 + €375,000 (in lots)
|
Size
|
900 sq ft + 1,188 sq ft
|
Bedrooms
|
2 + 3
|
Bathrooms
|
1 + 1
|
BER
|
E2 coachhouse, villa and castle n/a
THE remarkably restored Belvelly Castle on Cork Harbour’s Great Island isn’t the only castle on Cobh’s island – there’s one here for sale today, and it’s a far cheaper proposition.
This Belvelly bedfellow, another castle nearby, mightn’t make the telly with quite the same impact, but it might not break the bank either.
Set a mile or so to the east of Belvelly Bridge and that remarkable castle’s renewal with its Thinking Man sculpture and gilded tree, is a property mix at a spot called Ashgrove, facing the backwaters of Belvelly Channel and Brown Island, offered in two lots via agents Casey & Kingston.
In front and more readily visible if passing by on the relatively quiet backwater road along Great Island’s northern shoulder is Ashgrove Lodge, an unusual, almost villa-like bungalow of c 1,200 sq ft, with more modern ‘Spanish’ arches a 20th-century affectation, on c0.3 of an acre with garage, old outbuildings and stone walls.
The road ringing this scenic stretch, prettier on a full tide and rich in marine, shell and birdlife, passes from Belvelly Bridge and then meanders up a wooded hill towards Marlogue and Ballymore, then on, to the back and east of Cobh.
Even though there’s a boat storage unit nearby at Rossleague on the island, there’s not that much marine traffic on a day-to-day basis at the back end of the five-mile wide and two-mile deep Great Island (though there have been shellfish operations), with occasional 25kms ‘circumnavigation’ kayak races, passing by these low-key local landmarks.