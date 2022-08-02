City to country: going large in Munster with homes for over €500,000

Fine Georgian properties like No 9 South Parade — a four-bed terraced house with a basement bar and a wine cellar as well as an extra-long garden — are particularly rare to the market in Waterford city.

Dating from the 1830s, the house has been renovated by current owners who did a considerable amount of decorating and, amongst other things, added an en suite bedroom, upgraded the kitchen and also put in a bar in the basement.

Guiding at €595,000, the property is listed with DNG Reid & Coppinger who say it’s an elegant and charming home with a lot of original features.

The ground has two reception rooms and a modern kitchen/ diner with grey units and granite counter tops. There’s a shower room on the first floor return while the first floor has three bedrooms including one with an en suite with a free-standing claw legged bath. The top floor has a long attic bedroom and the basement has a utility area, a wine cellar, a WC, and a TV room/ bar.

In the extremely long garden at the rear there are lawns, several patio areas, well planted flower beds, and a greenhouse.

“South Parade is ideally located within a short stroll from the People’s Park and Waterford city centre and is close to schools and amenities,” says auctioneer Michael Coppinger, noting that viewers have included trading up locals as well as relocators.

VERDICT: A spacious centrally located period home with a few surprises.

Cratloe, Co Clare €525,000 Size 204 sq m (2,195 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

The standout feature in The Hollies at Brickhill West in Cratloe is its large stylish kitchen diner with bi-folding doors which open onto a decked patio offering views of the gardens and of Shannon estuary in the distance.

It is the type of feature which selling agents DNG Dunne Cusack believe will attract Limerick city buyers with plans to move to the country in search of space, comfort, and scenic views.

Guiding at €525,000, it’s a four-bed dormer property with large, well planted gardens and almost 2,200 sq ft of living space.

“This is a tastefully upgraded home which was built the 1980s and extended in 2001,” says auctioneer Gillian Dunne, noting that it’s within a 15-minute drive from both Limerick and Shannon.

The kitchen/ diner, located in a single storey section at the side of the property, has cream gloss units, a breakfast bar, and bi-folding door and looks tailor made for entertaining.

There is also a family room, a utility room, a living room, and a music room/ home office.

The upper floor has a bathroom and four bedrooms including one en suite and there’s also an integral garage at basement level.

At front and rear, The Hollies has large well-tended gardens with patios, mature shrubs and hedging, tall trees, and beds filled with red and pink roses.

Ms Dunne says the location, in a quiet road close to Cratloe village and Woods, is very sought after.

VERDICT: Offers space to entertain and garden views and scenery to admire.

The five sets of French windows, two Juliet balconies, and large central windows give quite a striking and distinctive appearance to Long Meadow near Castleconnell village in Limerick.

The architect-designed, four-bed property was built in the 1980s for its current owners who have upgraded over the years and maintained it beautifully, reveals Declan Barry of O’Connor Murphy auctioneers seeking offers of €535,000.

Offering over 2,000 sq ft of living space, Long Meadow is on a site of almost a third of an acre bounded by an old stone wall.

“The gardens are mature and wonderfully private,” observes Mr Barry.

A set of French windows at one side of the house opens into a sitting room while the one on the opposite side leads into a large kitchen dining area which runs the full length of the house and has a modern fitted kitchen and another set of french windows. There’s also an en suite bedroom, a guest WC, and a utility room.

The central set of french windows opens into a full height hallway with a galleried landing overhead. The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including two with Juliet balconies.

Located 12 kilometres from Limerick city and one km from Castleconnell village, Long Meadow is perfect for trading up buyers.

“We are getting interest from buyers moving out of the city and from ones moving to Limerick from Dublin — including some who are planning to work from home,’’ says Mr Barry.

VERDICT: A distinctive property with space, privacy and beautiful gardens.

Viewers of this five-bed detached property in Killarney will be impressed with the amount of modern living space on offer and the size of the gardens, but perhaps most of all, with its Muckross address.

Selling agent Tadgh Gallivan of Property Partners Gallivan says that properties in Muckross are always in high demand. “There is not a plentiful supply of properties in this area with this amount of space and privacy,’’ he says, noting that the 2001 built house has 2,500 sq ft of accommodation and has over half an acre of gardens.

Located at Dromickbane, the house is 6 km from Killarney and 2 km from the National Park. Quoting a guide of €575,000 Mr Gallivan says trading up buyers will be happy to note that the national school at Loughguittane is within 20 metres.

Accommodation includes a large sitting room and a very sizable open plan kitchen dining living space which has a stove in a Kenmare stone fireplace and a stylish grey kitchen with granite countertops There’s also a utility room, a guest WC and a bedroom / home office.

A feature staircase in the large hallway leads to the upstairs which has a bathroom and four bedrooms including two with en suites. At the front, there’s a generous sized master bedroom which also has a large dressing room. Accessed by electric gates there are landscaped gardens with patios, shrub beds, lawns and an area where the owners keep chickens.

VERDICT: A spacious and modern home with a very sought after address