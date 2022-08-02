City to country: going large in Munster with homes for over €500,000

|
South Parade, Waterford city
€595,000
Size
250 sq m (2,690 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
BER
Exempt
Fine Georgian properties like No 9 South Parade — a four-bed terraced house with a basement bar and a wine cellar as well as an extra-long garden — are particularly rare to the market in Waterford city.
Cratloe, Co Clare
€525,000
Size
204 sq m (2,195 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
BER
C3
Viewers of this five-bed detached property in Killarney will be impressed with the amount of modern living space on offer and the size of the gardens, but perhaps most of all, with its Muckross address.
Selling agent Tadgh Gallivan of Property Partners Gallivan says that properties in Muckross are always in high demand. “There is not a plentiful supply of properties in this area with this amount of space and privacy,’’ he says, noting that the 2001 built house has 2,500 sq ft of accommodation and has over half an acre of gardens.