Waste-not, want-not, in 'Best in class' conservation and creative renewal in lovely Lismore's €345k Old Stone Cottage

|
Lismore, West Waterford
|
€345,000
|
Size
|
132, sq m (1,412 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3/2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
B2
Just about every stone got repurposed and found a kind, sympathetic resting place for another century, or two to come, along with a doubling in size, full style upgrade, and hitting a highly impressive B2 BER which even qualifies it for a “green mortgage” (lower interest rate) for its buyers.
It’s all down to the professional handiwork of owner Alan O’Callaghan, a second-generation stone mason and conservation specialist who’s worked in Bath in the UK, and across Munster, and who has brought his multi-ability craft skills to bear on his family home front, seen here in all of its glory.
But, none of this is visible from the modest-appearing and low-set facade and front door on Lismore’s New Street, through which everything had to be wheel barrowed in, while, paradoxically, very little came back out again.
Oh, and another project: A barn conversion, appears on the cards, currently being outlined and sketched by the duo who say “we will be very sad to leave the house but are looking forward to doing it all over again... well, kind of!”
“People come in and just as they start to admire the inside, they get invariably get drawn to the back, and are blown away by it,” says Mr Reynolds, having already shown it to Irish relocators, and even home hunters from the US.
Details to admire include the low rise and fall of a side wall with upright stones, known as a “Dragon’s Tail”, or other top coping stones in a pattern known in the north of England as cock and hen, and immaculate masonry work also rings an old, retained white rose bush.
Inside, roof timbers for the lofty main extension were the house’s original purlins, now braced into pitched trusses.
Elsewhere, shelving brackets are repurposed old cast-iron brackets, used a century ago for supporting toilet cisterns: Neat.
Location wise, No 61 New Street is right in the old heart of Lismore where a string of commercial building are now also finding new users: The town’s venerable hotel is now a multi-million euro work in progress after selling via agent David Reynolds last year, and this home is just 100m from the extended and amalgamated Blackwater Community School.
No 62 next door is currently also a work-in-progress, having sold last year as do-er upper for €70,000. Top price to date on the street is No 76, which fetched €197,000 in 2018.
VERDICT: A four-year labour of love, sweat, talent, and good taste.