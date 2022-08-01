Starter Homes: wide screen waterfront vistas for a first-time buyer to enjoy for €265,00

The front garden of No 6 Victoria Terrace in Glenbrook is a good spot from which to watch the yachts in Cork Harbour sail by.

From the mid-terrace three-bed period property, you can also observe strollers on the waterfront promenade and see across to wooded hillsides in Cobh, and situated close to Passage West Village, it is approximately 8km from Douglas.

“It’s an attractive seafront residence situated within easy commuting distance from Cork city with an asking price of €265,000,’’ says auctioneer Michael Pigott, who believes it would be ideal for a young couple starting off.

Originally built in the 1870s when Glenbrook was a seaside resort, it has been upgraded with double glazing and gas heating. Mr Pigott says it’s been well maintained by current owners who use it as a holiday home but is in need of modernisation and upgrading.

There’s close to 940 sq ft of living space, including a small dining room at the front connected by hatch to a kitchen with fitted units at the rear. There’s also a long room at the front, formerly a sitting room but now a bedroom.

Up on the first floor, there’s a room with two high windows, coving and a fireplace which, because of its harbour views, has been turned into a living room. On this level there are two additional bedrooms and a bathroom which was at some point added on in an extension at the rear.

Sales are rare enough on Victoria Terrace – there have been none so far this year and just one in 2021, when No 10 sold for €240,000.

VERDICT: The waterfront location is a key attraction

Glengarriff, West Cork €150,000 Size 40 sq m ( 50 sq ft) Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms 1 BER F

Cute coastal cottages in West Cork don’t get more affordable than this tiny one-bed one at Coolieragh near Glengariff which is new to the market with a guide of €150,000.

Estimating that it has just 450 sq ft of living space Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates says it’s a charming old stone cottage which has been the holiday bolthole for a Cork city family for 40 years.

“Located close to Seal Harbour and Zetland Pier, it’s within walking distance of the sea and has views of Glengariff Harbour from decking at the rear.”

Upgraded over the years, the cottage has an open plan living area with traditional rough plastered walls, a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with a stove. At one end the owners have put in a small kitchen area with modern cream units and a skylight.

Off the living room there’s a door to the cottage’s one bedroom which has a WC with a washbasin.

“The property has a private water supply with a filtration system, private sewage treatment and oil fired central heating,’’ says Mr Harrington, noting that almost all the contents are included in the sale.

Overhead there’s a loft area with a pull down stairs and outside a small stone outbuilding.

Located 7km from Glengariff, the property is 3km from Zetland Pier which is popular for swimming.

VERDICT: New owners will appreciate the charm and the West Cork coastal location but will probably want to modernise, put in a shower room and improve on the F BER rating.

The Lough, Cork €295,000 Size 101 sq m ( 1,087 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 1 BER G

The big attraction for No 1 The Lough is the fact that it’s located directly across from one of Cork city’s most popular amenities.

Selling agent Garry O’Driscoll of ERA Downey McCarthy says that in addition to having attractive waterfront views, the mid-terrace property is conveniently located close to UCC and other amenities.

Guiding at €295,000, it’s a former rental property with a low G BER rating which needs both modernisation and upgrading.

It has two living rooms, a kitchen, a bedroom and a utility room at ground level and a bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs.

VERDICT: It needs work but the area is popular and the views are good.

Donnybrook, Cork €270,000 Size 79 sq m (850 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D1

A modern mid-terrace three-bed house in Douglas with a guide of €270,000, like this one at 6 Ballybrack Heights in Donnybrook, is sure to attract first-time buyer attention.

Built in the 1980s, it’s on the market with Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin & Gosling who says it’s a recently modernised owner-occupied property in very good condition.

Accommodation includes a living room, a dining room and a small kitchen with oak units as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: An affordable starter home within 1km of Douglas village.