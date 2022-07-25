Starter Homes: Everything a first-time buyer needs in Ballyvolane

For its €325,000 guide, this extended and upgraded three-bed semi at No 22 Brookwood in Ballyvolane seems to offer all that a first-time buyer in Cork City could hope for.

“The owners added on an extension to create a superb, light-filled open plan/kitchen/dining family room,” says Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy explaining that, thanks to this 2012 addition, the property now has 1,319 sq ft of living space.

The owners, he reveals, have also upgraded the gas boiler and pumped in wall insulation to bring the BER up to a B2.

The living room at the front has timber flooring and a fireplace, while the spacious open plan kitchen living space has high gloss cream units and island/breakfast bar, an almost fully glazed wall, four Velux windows, and a wall insert fire.

Off the kitchen there’s a small utility area and a shower room/WC.

On the first floor, the property has an upgraded bathroom and three bedrooms including two doubles and a single.

The home's living room has timber flooring and a fireplace.

Providing parking at the front, the property has an enclosed garden at the rear which the owners have endeavoured to make as maintenance-free as possible.

Situated on the city outskirts, the property is within a short drive from the shopping centres at both Ballyvolane (1.6km) and Blackpool (2.7km) and is around 4km from the city centre.

VERDICT: Viewers should be happy with the space on offer and the size of the extended kitchen diner.

Crosshaven, Co Cork €280,000 Size 81 sq m (872 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER A2

The seaside village of Crosshaven is popular in summer with day trippers, swimmers, and sailing enthusiasts — and all year round with a growing number of house buyers who want to live near the coast.

Last year, some 109 properties sold in Crosshaven, the highest number since records began in 2010 with just 23. Among the new builds which sold in 2021 was No 176 Drakes Point. The mid-terrace two-bed house is back on the market after a little less than a year because the owners are relocating.

“It’s almost new and is presented in walk-in decorative condition,” says Stuart Grady of Sherry FitzGerald who is seeking offers of €280,00, for the 872 sq ft property which has a high A2 BER rating.

A very modern house, it has a kitchen-diner with pale grey units, a small utility area off the hall, and a living room overlooking the garden at the rear. The first floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms including one at the front with an en suite.

The house has a paved parking area at front and, at the rear, a garden with, a patio and a steel shed used as a gym.

Located a little over 1km from the local Centra and the

recently reopened Cronin’s Pub, the property is within 4km or so from beaches at Myrtleville and Fountainstown.

“Amenities in the area include scenic cliff walks while other nearby beaches include Fennels Bay and Weaver’s Point,” says Mr Grady noting that it’s 8km to Carrigaline and the ring road network.

The Property Price Register records it as having sold for €252,505 last August.

VERDICT: With all the sunshine and yachts, Crosshaven looks especially good this month.

Blackrock, Cork city €265,000 Size €265,000 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C1

Having a Blackrock address, an affordable guide of €265,000 and a back garden of its own, should ensure that this two-bed apartment at No 39 Convent Mews on Convent Road gets a steady stream of viewers.

Built in 2006, the 753 sq ft ground floor property is listed with auctioneer Jeremy Murphy who says it’s owner-occupied and in excellent condition.

Accommodation includes a living room with an adjoining kitchen which has white modern units, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. To the rear, the apartment has a private garden area enclosed by a gate with a patio, flower beds and some lawn.

VERDICT: The location and the condition are good and the garden is an added bonus.

Cobh, Co Cork €225,000 Size 74 sq m ( 800 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

Located a short stroll from the waterfront in Cobh, No 24 Roche’s Terrace is a refurbished two-bed mid terrace property with a guide of €225,000.

“It’s a 1920s house which has been fitted with double glazing and gas heating,” says auctioneer Johanna Murphy, adding that it’s recently been redecorated and is both well maintained and affordable.

Downstairs there’s a sitting room, a dining area, a kitchen and a bathroom while upstairs there are two bedrooms.

VERDICT: Attractive to first-time buyers or possibly downsizers.