Starter Homes: Everything a first-time buyer needs in Ballyvolane

|
Ballyvolane, Cork City
|
€325,000
|
Size
|
122 sq m (1,319 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
B2
Viewers should be happy with the space on offer and the size of the extended kitchen diner.
|
Crosshaven, Co Cork
|
€280,000
|
Size
|
81 sq m (872 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
A2
With all the sunshine and yachts, Crosshaven looks especially good this month.
|
Blackrock, Cork city
|
€265,000
|
Size
|
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C1
The location and the condition are good and the garden is an added bonus.
|
Cobh, Co Cork
|
€225,000
|
Size
|
74 sq m ( 800 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C3
Attractive to first-time buyers or possibly downsizers.