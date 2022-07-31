Drop your kedge down near Kinsale fort for €895,000

There are no prizes for guessing where Kinsale’s Forthill got its name — it’s up the slight hill rising up from the 17th-century wonder and Munster landmark, Charles Fort.

Forthill, and the adjacent Haven Hill at Summercove, are home to an enclave of various detached one-off homes built over a number of decades, many of them imaginatively created, or even replacing earlier builds in a pretty prime property setting.

The Price Register shows just a few Kinsale Forthill resales, including one in 2020 called Cois an Uisce making €1.175m, Haven Hil Home also sell very well, but the local Summercove record of recent years is the Victorian Duncarrig House, above the pier, making €2.35m in 2010 and previously owned by acclaimed children’s books writers and illustrators Colin and Jacqui Hawkins.

Now, it’s the turn of Summercove’s The Kedges, a more mainstream home, but set on a quarter acre by Forthill, near the soccer pitches, and just 200m from the OPW-tended Charles Fort.

Der O’Riordan of Barry Auctioneers guides the 1,800 sq ft four-bed (one en suite) bungalow at €895,000, and it has a large, mixed-use main living/dining/kitchen, over slight split levels to define uses, with a wood-burning stove. Bathroom features include some glass block window/walls, and there’s a jacuzzi bath and a sauna also, but the BER right now is a slightly cooler G.

VERDICT: While much of Summercove might have been second homes in years past, it’s now a very family-friendly area year-round residential setting near the sea, harbour, the town, the national school, Charles Fort, the Bulman Bar and waterside walks, all commutable 20-30 minutes to Cork City and airport.