Drop your kedge down near Kinsale fort for €895,000

Kinsale, Cork
€895,000
Size
168 sq m (1,808 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
G
The Price Register shows just a few Kinsale Forthill resales, including one in 2020 called Cois an Uisce making €1.175m, Haven Hil Home also sell very well, but the local Summercove record of recent years is the Victorian Duncarrig House, above the pier, making €2.35m in 2010 and previously owned by acclaimed children’s books writers and illustrators Colin and Jacqui Hawkins.
While much of Summercove might have been second homes in years past, it’s now a very family-friendly area year-round residential setting near the sea, harbour, the town, the national school, Charles Fort, the Bulman Bar and waterside walks, all commutable 20-30 minutes to Cork City and airport.