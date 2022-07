Horses, and houses, were two of the passions of Lismore’s Tim Hegarty, a ‘blow-in’ to the heritage town, who married a local west Waterford woman, and who wholly embraced the community in his adopted town, just over the county border.

The entrepreneurial Mr Hegarty hailed from Whitechurch in Co Cork, and had been working in the Queens Old Castle as an assistant manager when he met the love of his life, Rita (nee McCarthy), and followed her over the border more than 60 years ago.

Lismore Castle, Co. Waterford. Picture: Denis Minihane.

He tried businesses such as blanket making, having seen the success of the Foxford brand in Mayo; he tried his hand at making sausages, and he took to property, and auctioneering, with gusto, setting up a general local practice selling houses, estates, farms, and sundry goods, over a long career, says his daughter Suzanne, who recalls childhood days in fields and halls, helping to sell various lots.

Along the way, Tim Hegarty became involved in many other aspects of Lismore life, from early days of helping set up Lismore festivals (including music, opera and travel writing, it being the home place of the late Dervla Murphy whom he knew very well). He also became a Town and Peace Commissioner, was involved in setting up St Carthage’s retirement home, and was for many years a big horse-racing fan.

Coincidentally, he passed away aged 89 on Cheltenham Gold Cup Day, March 18 this year, and was predeceased by his wife Rita who died on Ladies Day of the same festival, in 2018, reveals their Suzanne, who’s now selling their retirement home, at The Boreen or 7 Castle Close, Hospital Lane, with heavy heart.

Helping to ease the separation is estate agent David Reynolds of Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds, who was a personal friend and estate agency colleague of the late Mr Hegarty who had later worked part-time, well-past his retirement years in a loose arrangement that suited both, separated as they were by a generation, but bound by common interests.

Mr Reynolds’s selling job at Hospital Lane (locals still prefer to call in The Boreen) is made all the easier by the fact it’s an immaculate home, ready to move into.

Built only 20 years ago or so, by local builder Tom Hyland, it’s one of a small row of detached homes, most of them dormers, whilst No 7 is a single storey bungalow, of over 1,450 sq ft.

It’s priced at €325,000, and ticks all the property boxes for relocaters and downsizers especially, says Mr Reynolds, who’s showing it to a full cross-section, especially those who are attracted to the picturesque River Blackwater location and lifestyle, but who might not want a period and older-era home.

Utterly easy-keep, behind its brick façade and bay window area large (20’ by 13’) main living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, with a south-facing sun room off the kitchen with access to a sun-trap paved patio and walled-in back garden.

On the right of the entry hall are three double bedrooms, one of them en suite with shower, and a very large main bathroom with both bath and separate shower: it’s big enough to cede space to create another en suite if new owners so wish, it’s suggested.

VERDICT: Lovely condition, utterly central Lismore home, and lucky Number 7 to boot.