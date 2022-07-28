Go for Gold at Clon's award-winning Glebe House Gardens' peachy €440k 

|
Clonakilty Town,West Cork
|
€440,000
|
Size
|
121 sq m (1,295 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3/4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B2
Those seemingly contradictory descriptions all bear fruit on first visit, now that No 12 is fresh to the summer 2022 market, with strawberries even growing in the communal gardens, as well as many productive fruit trees, generously planted when the scheme off Clon’s Emmet Square started off nearly 15 years ago.
“Whenever the local authority have had visitors to Clonakilty, they’d bring them to Glebe House Gardens to show off the quality of life that can be had in the town,” observes estate agent Martin Kelleher, who’s now selling this three/four-bed home, with perfect rear aspect and greenery front and back.
Glebe House Garden got nominated for the local authority/municipal LAMA awards back in 2010, along with the Hillards’ other more major mixed-use Waterfront development (with the Whale’s Tail sculpture) on the old GAA club site on the bypass road. Their company Hillback scooped the overall award as LAMA Developer of the Year that year as a result of their Clonakilty portfolio.
No 12 is in the later section, and so is one of the largest houses within, says Martin Kelleher, who guides it at it at €440,000.
The selling agent says it’s one of the best townhouses to come along for a while in Clonakilty, and is in still-immaculate condition, in an utterly central and secure setting in lushly-planted and fruitful grounds.
Show standard No 12 has a double-aspect ground floor bedroom/home office next to a shower room, and three first floor bedrooms, one en suite, plus upgraded main bathroom with Jacuzzi bath.