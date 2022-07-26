City to country: A terrace home in Dublin or coastal retreat in Clare

|
Inchicore, Dublin 8
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
101 sq m (1,090 sqft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C3
|
Liscannor, Clare
|
€299,000
|
Size
|
136 sq m (1,460 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
Quite a number of Clare’s most visited, must-see coastal attractions are located within seven kilometers of Cliff Cottage near Liscannor village.
|
Ballyneety, Limerick
|
€450,000
|
Size
|
173 sq m (1,860 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C3
That this spacious four-bed detached home at 40 The Glen in Ballyneety is located on the grounds of the local golf club, makes it almost guaranteed to make a golf playing trade-up buyer happy.
|
Kenmare Old, Kerry
|
€415,000
|
Size
|
193 sq m (2,077 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B2
The woodland setting of this spacious detached family home at Kenmare Old, in South Kerry, makes it both private and scenic.