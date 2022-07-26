City to country: A terrace home in Dublin or coastal retreat in Clare

The things that immediately stand out about No 2 Granite Terrace are the fact that the pink door matches the garden roses perfectly and that the property’s front garden has an amazing amount of greenery for a terraced house in Inchicore.

Viewers should also be very pleasantly surprised to discover that the three-bed house in the Railway Works estate has a 130 ft long garden at the rear.

Situated in a cul de sac, the 1850s built house was bought, renovated and extended by current owners in 2001. Bringing the floor area up to 1,090 sq ft, they put in a new bathroom, upgraded the kitchen and added on extra living space.

At the front, the house has a timber-floored sitting room with an original cast iron fireplace. Beyond it, a kitchen with pale grey units and a brick chimney breast and, in an extension, a family room with three skylights, including a long one in the centre. The first floor has three timber floored bedrooms and a bathroom.

The garden at the rear seems to go on and on and has a gravelled patio, a covered patio, stone paths, shrub beds and space for a trampoline.

Guiding at €495,000 the house is on the market with Sean McKeogh of Brock DeLappe auctioneers who says that properties in the 19th century Railway Works estate are sought after .

“It’s close to amenites including the Phoenix Park and is just a short stroll from the Red Line LUAS,” he adds.

VERDICT: Rail deal: an attractive Railway Works house with a lot of garden.

Liscannor, Clare €299,000 Size 136 sq m (1,460 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

Quite a number of Clare’s most visited, must-see coastal attractions are located within seven kilometers of Cliff Cottage near Liscannor village.

It was no doubt the location, 4km from Liscannor,7 km from Lahinch and Doolin, and 3 km from the Cliffs of Moher — which prompted a UK couple to buy and renovate a 1890s built cottage in 2006.

“They kept the old-world cottage charm but incorporated modern comforts,’’ says Cormac O’Sullivan of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley, explaining that old style features include a Liscannor stone fireplace, latched doors, timber panelling, and flagstone flooring.

“It has modern features, sash double glazed windows and oil fired under floor heating,’’ adds Mr O’Sullivan, who just received a bid of €300,000 from an American, €1,000 above the guide.

As the crow flies it’s probably around 2 km from the Cliffs of Moher, and from the front patio you have distant views of the sea.

With the addition of two loft rooms which are used as bedrooms, Cliff Cottage now has over 1,400 sq ft of accommodation. Inside the red half door there’s a sitting room with a flagstone flooring and a Liscannor stone fireplace.

In a long lean-to style extension at the rear, there’s a kitchen diner with timber units, wall panelling, and some exposed stone. There’s also a bathroom, two bedrooms , one en suite and two large loft rooms.

VERDICT: On a site of three quarters of an acre, the cottage has a garden and some woodland.

Ballyneety, Limerick €450,000 Size 173 sq m (1,860 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

That this spacious four-bed detached home at 40 The Glen in Ballyneety is located on the grounds of the local golf club, makes it almost guaranteed to make a golf playing trade-up buyer happy.

Built in 1999, on a large corner site in a cul de sac, it’s one of 40 detached houses situated on the grounds of Ballyneety golf course — just 1 km from the village, and a short 11 km away from Limerick city.

Seeking offers of €450,000, Gillian Dunne of DNG Cusack Dunne, says properties in this development are regularly sought-after by trade-up buyers from the city, and that she won’t be at all surprised if some of the viewers for this propertyturn out to be quite avid golfers.

Offering 1,860 sq ft of living space, it’s a spacious, well-maintained home, with a large garden.

At ground floor level, accommodation includes two reception rooms as well as a utility room, and a generous sized kitchen dining room combo with white, painted units.

The upper floor has a bathroom and four double bedrooms including a front facing master with an en suite.

At the side there’s an attached garage, and at the rear a patio, decking, and a large garden with plenty of play space.

“It’s set on one of the largest sites in The Glen, and has a south westerly orientation,’’ says Ms Dunne. There’s been just one sale in The Glen since 2019 — when No 19, a larger four bed, sold for €545,000 in February this year, well above its €490,000 guide

VERDICT: A modern home with oodles of family space and easy access to the golf course.

Kenmare Old, Kerry €415,000 Size 193 sq m (2,077 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER B2

The woodland setting of this spacious detached family home at Kenmare Old, in South Kerry, makes it both private and scenic.

Kenmare Old, John Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly explains, is an area located across the bridge around 2km outside of Kenmare town.

He says this well-finished and well maintained four bed property is the type of one that is both in high demand, and in short supply in the area.

It was built in 2007 on a 0.58 acre site which is surrounded by native woodland, and has 2,077 sq ft of living space, says Mr Daly, explaining that some of the furniture is being included for the €415,000 guide.

Ground floor accommodation includes a large sitting room and an even larger parquet-floored living-dining room, as well as a kitchen with white units and two islands.

There’s also a small utility area, a guest WC, and en suite bedroom/office.

Upstairs there are three more bedrooms, all en suite, which include a large master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe.

The gardens which surround the house are extensive — there’s lawn and a gravelled driveway at the front, and a patio at the rear as well as a field which could be used as a play area or for growing vegetables.

“It’s a fine family home which is attractive to local buyers as well as relocators from both Dublin and Cork,’’ says Mr Daly.

VERDICT: A spacious modern B2 rated home in scenic Kenmare Old.