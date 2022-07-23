Say a novena for one of the nine new-builds on Cork's plummy Orchard  Road:  they're c €1.3 million - each

|
Orchard Road, Cork City
|
region of €1.3 million each, fully finished
|
Size
|
224/232 sq m (2,413-/2,507 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4/5
|
BER
|
Will be A-rated
The Orchard Road address has always carried cachet amongst Cork city home hunters: once part of the extensive grounds of Brookfield House and its many acres of fruit and vegetables, stretching to the Model Farm Road, it has many superb homes, built in the early, mid and late 1900s.
Now, the long-settled, ‘venerable’ and varied Orchard Road one-offs are being joined by nine, brand new, A-rated, five-bed, fully-finished, three-storey 2,400/2,500 sq ft family homes, all broadly similar bar for aspect, and they’re guided at/from c €1.3m, by selling agents Michael O’Donovan and Catherine McAuliffe of Savills, for DOB Developments.
They later changed plans, considering a five-storey, 30 apartment scheme which got planning, but local residents took a High Court challenge last year and DOB are back to Plan A, with the original house demolished and foundations going in for this niche scheme of upper-level priced new builds.
Ecklinville’s ‘novena’ of A-rated houses follows on last year’s completion and sale of seven similarly expensive, brand new, out-of-the-box family homes a kilometre to the west, at Vailima on the Model Farm Road.
On the positive side, those who do buy will get extremely energy efficient homes with low, future running costs, not an inconsiderable issue when energy costs having been escalating, as have construction costs.
Buyers at Ecklinville may also be looking at older, second-hand homes in the city’s older suburbs (most also on larger grounds ) but often such houses, even at this price level, need further building work and upgrading, discouraging potential buyers at a time of high construction costs, building delays and price uncertainty.