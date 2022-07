Having homes come to market side by side — or in close proximity to one another — isn’t normally ideal from a vendor’s point of view, but the arrival of a second waterside Glengarriff harbour home to the upper-price end of the summer 2022 market isn’t likely to upset anyone.

The properties are very different, one from the other.

Oh, and there’s the small matter of a half a million euro price difference between them also to consider.

The Courtyard, Glengarriff, is "Hamptons meets winsome Irish villa" on a three-quarter acre of mature grounds.

Set in a Garden of Eden-like enclave at Reenmeen, within a few minutes’ walk of Glengarriff village, is The Courtyard, a sort of “Hamptons meets winsome Irish villa” and it’s a stylish waterfront home of 3,600 sq ft, on three-quarter of an acre of mature grounds, complete with its own shingle-style beach.

The Courtyard is a 3,600 sq ft waterfront home.

With a comfortable, well-finished mid-20th interior design aesthetic, it’s priced at €1.65m by selling agent Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes/Christies, and it follows hot on the heels of a very contemporary one-off three-bed of 1,930 sq ft right next door.

That adjoining property, which evolved out of an architect-designed marketing suite for the Eden development in Cork City and got relocated and enlarged, featured here in late June, with a €1.1m price tag quoted by Engel & Volkers.

It’s under good advanced offer already, in excess of the AMV, with both Irish and overseas interest.

The €1.1m Reenmeen East is located right next door.

The B1-rated “Eden Project” next door is quite possibly an easier lock-up-and-leave sort of proposition than the older era (C1-rated, not too bad a BER) Courtyard, which has quite an elaborate floor plan.

There are all sorts of further wing extension options.

The Courtyard is sized at c 3,600 sq ft, but is officially only a three-bedroom home. All of the trio are en suite and there are two other bathrooms, one at ground level and another at first-floor level by two store rooms.

The upper level of the home represents about 600 sq ft of the house's total.

This upper level represents about 600 sq ft of the house’s total, so there’s a generous 3,000 sq ft below, with all sorts of further wing extension options. Others may seek permission for a guest cabin on the 0.78-acre gardens.

A country style kitchen has the best views from any sink.

Features include charming window shutters in pale blue/green, verandas (including one off a side wing en suite/guest bedrooms) and sun terraces, exposed and limed ceiling and roof beams with double height hall with Veluxes over, a sunroom in prime bay viewing position and the occasional visiting deer.

There is a sense of serenity in the home.

The auctioneer — who sold do-er upper Glengarriff Castle on 87 acres for €2.75m, and the late Maureen O’Hara’s Lugdine Park seven years ago for €1.6m (it’s back for sale with a €3.8m price guide via different agents right now) — rates a sense of privacy and serenity with this seaside home with its exceptional views over Glengarriff harbour, islands, and out towards Bantry Bay.

Guest cabins are always an option.

The country-style kitchen, with an Aga, has just about the best views from any work-a-day sink — a deep ceramic Belfast sink, with black granite worktops, natch.

VERDICT: It’s a cliche we all use, but on a week of fine weather like we’ve just had, The Courtyard is exactly the sort of place where visitors smugly intone “why would you want to be anywhere else?!”