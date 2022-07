Aiming to go from a famine to a feast, is this south Cork coastal dormer home, in a quiet area that has seen some surprisingly strong property prices of late.

Just listed at Reagrove, near Minane Bridge, between Kinsale and Carrigaline, and near spots like Nohoval and Rocky Bay, is this good-size dormer, built back in 1999.

Unusually, it comes with a well-kept, tiny Famine-era stone cottage on its ¾ acre of grounds all with sea views, and now a trade-down sale offer, with an €850,000 AMV.

That might seem high for the area up to now, but there have been very strong recent sales, some still in train.

One’s a star-shaped 3,300 sq ft one-off with access to a nearby private beach, launched two months ago, featuring in these pages with a €995,000 AMV.

But, bidding on that went far higher, at least 30% over the asking price, after strong interest from both Irish and overseas bidders via Kinsale and Kenmare-based agents Engel & Volkers, and is likely to show on the Price Register later this year at €1.3m+.

Rising even higher is a sprawling c 6,000 sq ft ranch-style house, on compound-like grounds with self-sufficiency options, swimming pool, and commanding ocean views, offered at €1.75m on six acres and with an option to buy on up to 22 acres all-in.

It came for sale with joint agents Trish Stokes and Michael Pigott in March, getting quite a spread here in print and online, and it took off, simple as.

Might it even tip €2m? The Price Register, again, will show, but only what it makes on a notional one acre, as the balance of the land going with the house isn’t accounted for in such residential sales; peruse the Register with caution in such cases, and it’s understood that the rest of the 22 acre holding (above the six acres sold with the house) has gone to a separate buyer, again after intense bidding.

There’ll be full transparency around whatever price this home here today ends up selling at, given it’s on under an acre.

The setting near Minane Bridge is coastal, giving it an edge in these pandemic (and, hopefully, post-pandemic times) when there’s been quite the rush to lifestyle retreats and the seaside.

Auctioneer is Trish Stokes, getting to know these roads all the more round these parts since she listed that aforementioned €1.75m whopper.

But, at least this is less than half the price and she observes that it’s set, “along a perfect Irish country road: you would be forgiven for not really knowing exactly what part of the southern Irish coastline you are on given the picture-perfect images the surrounding area paints”.

The home is not short of rooms.

The 2,700 sq ft dormer home has only had one family of owner/occupants since 1999, who are trading down now and “it has been a much loved and cared-for family home,” Ms Stokes observes.

It’s not short of rooms, or of bedrooms, with up to five first-floor bedrooms (one’s en suite, with dressing area) and there’s one more at ground level, close to a shower room, so it’s adaptable for all life stages, or for hosting guests.

There are two reception rooms.

It also has two reception rooms, kitchen/diner with Rangemaster oven, utility, and a later addition of a sun room with a tiled roof off the kitchen/diner.

Reagrove also features a sunroom.

The grounds are well-kept, with garden area, old stone wall and the eye-catching feature is the solid, original Famine-era stone cottage with red corrugated roof, postcard-pretty sitting in a garden corner, and, as it’s dry, useful for storage, or as a future, sensitive garden room upgrade.

VERDICT: The old cottage, with its cheery oxide red metal corrugated roof is a lovely addition to this coastal area dormer home.