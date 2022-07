Ballylickey, West Cork

Looking to carve out a unique waterside bungalow bolthole on the shores of West Cork’s Bantry Bay?

Look no further than Carrigdhoun Quay at beautiful Ballylickey, the former home of sculptor Alexander Sokolov Grant.

Carrigdhoun Quay is listed with estate agent Ernest Forde, of Hodnett Forde, with a €335,000 AMV and Ernest reports “massive interest".

The talented stone carver and marble sculptor, who worked in Spain and in Ireland, was of White Russian family extraction and his father Michael moved to Ireland in 1970.

Mr Sokolov Grant died earlier this year having previously lived in Castletownshend’s Castletown House, and his waterside home near famed Mannings’ Emporium facing Bantry Bay is now for sale.

Dated but still delightful, it’s a 1,380 sq ft three-bed home within a stone’s throw of the water, ringed on the other side of its 0.44 acre site by a bend on the N71.

Mr Sokolov Grant was a talented stone carver and marble sculptor.

It’s listed with estate agent Ernest Forde, of Hodnett Forde, with a €335,000 AMV, and Ernest reports “massive interest,” and bids this week were already at the asking price.

Taking it to public auction is now a possibility, Mr Hodnett says, and he says the property’s late owner was well-known locally, as were his parents who integrated deeply into the Castletownshend community.

Taking the home to public auction is now a possibility.

Many examples of Alexander Sokolov Grant’s sculptural output, described as direct carving or ‘taille direct’ in French, still adorn this mid-1990s bungalow, including busts, torsos and modern geometric shapes, among reference books and furniture which had family links, adding to the ambiance for viewings.

It will warrant considerable extra investment post-purchase, with a stronger orientation/extension perhaps to the water.

Carrigdhoun Quay is dated but delightful.

It adjoins the almost Russian dascha-like wood-clad house, Westerly, on 1.5 acres, the former holiday home of Government Minister and Fine Gael TD Peter and Margaret Barry which sold in 2015 for over €500,000.

Carrigdhoun Quay is a stone's throw from the water.

Since upgraded, Westerly has a pontoon for bathing and boating at high tides, and is a substantial top-rated Airbnb/rental, in a scenic hotspot between Bantry and Glengarriff, by Ballylickey House, Seaview House, Ouvane Falls and Mannings’ Emporium.

VERDICT: sweet as it stands, and will be savoury too.