€625k Douglas Road 'honest' home called Knocknagow is brought to book - and to the market

|
Douglas Road, Cork City
|
€625,000
|
Size
|
145 sq m (1,550 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4/5
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
f
Published in 1870s, it was one of the most popular Irish books for the next half a century, observed to have been found in most homes, along with a copy of Old Moores Almanac, and a bible or other prayerbook: WB Yeats once described it as “the most honest of Irish novels.”
This Knocknagow on Cork’s main Douglas Road is now the latest offer with the well-familiar name and like its literary predecessor, it’s as honest as you’d ever hope for.
That attic room, bright and super warm in a week like this with a Velux window to the rear, is up a steep and shallow-stepped hardwood stairs, not for the faint hearted…it’s the type you’d come back down sideways, or backwards, when you get to an, eh, certain age.
The kitchen’s neither original nor new, but has its units painted and is fresh, with bright access to the back garden via a glazed door, with glass side panels, while there’s also back garden access from French doors in the rear living room.
There’s the immaculately-tended gardens with equally well planted neighbouring yet private gardens; location and the main Douglas Road address (it’s just opposite Johnson & Perrotts motors and Tramore Lawn (where a number of semi-ds are currently being extended, for those looking for ideas); it has off-street parking, and a garage converted as a utility, storage and WC) plus there’s the immediate proximity of creches, schools both primary and secondary, many within a few minutes’ walk.