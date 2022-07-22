Horse for courses at €1.25m Tipp top home

The 12 acres of green Golden Vale paddock and parkland that go with it, will make this five-bed house at Newpark near Dualla village in South Tipperary look very, very desirable to a horse owning family.

Joint selling agents, Sherry FitzGerald O’Dwyer & Davern and Sherry FitzGerald say that it is indeed rare for properties with this amount of high-quality grassland to come on the market in this part of the county, which is very well known for horse breeding, training and racing.

The asking price for the five-bed, 7,800 sq ft house is €1.25 million, which makes it the fifth most expensive in the county. Pricier offerings include an 18th century estate with a 16th century castle on 300 acres in Ballingarry for €8.5 million and a renovated castle on 15 acres in Borrisoleigh for €1.75 million but it’s possible that this one might be more manageable for a buyer on the market for a large family home.

A key attraction for a horse owning family is without doubt the large barn with two loose boxes and two large post and rail enclosed paddocks to the rear.

Built in 2006 to a high standard with geothermal heating, the house has a B1 rating – higher than most being built at the time. The selling agents say that the finest materials were used in construction. “It has stressed oak floors, marble fireplace, beautiful exposed wooden ceiling beams and high ceilings,” says auctioneer, Roseanne deVere Hunt.

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

She says the owners also invested in technology and put in an integrated audio-visual system, intelligent/ programmable lighting and CCTV.

The sizable, partly stone-fronted property someway resembles country residences of another era by having a large area of parkland, planted with a variety of nicely maturing deciduous trees. Like every grand country residence, it has a curved driveway and a front courtyard. The most striking garden feature, worthy of any country estate, is a fountain set in a circular law.

Beyond the arched gothic style doorway is a hallway, suitably sized and fitted out for a house of this proportion. The owners used beams, salavaged from a grainstore on the ceiling, put in a fireplace to make it welcoming and use the space for a baby grand piano, which must work particularly well for entertaining.

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

As can be expected in a house with over 7,000 sq ft, the living spaces are extra generous.

To the rear is a living room with a curved bay window area and at the side kitchen living room with in the region of 650 sq ft of space – around the same size as a small apartment.

The handmade Nicholas Moody Kitchen has a mix of cream and timber units with granite countertops, an Aga and a large island unit with seating for three. To the rear, there’s also a formal dining room and to the front a family room with a stove.

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

The family’s love of horses shows through in the decor – they are on paintings on the walls and even on the cushions.

Smaller ground floor rooms include a study, a bathroom and a utility room. A timber and wrought iron staircase leads to the first floor which has a bathroom and five bedrooms – including four en suites.

The extra spacious master bedroom overlooks paddocks at the rear while another has a bay window area with garden views. The main bathroom has both a free-standing bath and a sauna.

At one side of the house, connected through a door in the utility room, is a triple garage which has a very sizable games room on the floor above.

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

While a horse owning family might seem the most likely buyer, the selling agents says this extra spacious property and its 12.4 acre of good grassland could also appeal to a buyer relocating from Dublin or to returning emigrants.

Auctioneer, Aidan O’Dwyer says that properties with this amount of land are indeed rare to the area and that much of the interest has been local.

Situated on the outskirts of Dualla village, the house is just over 8 km from Cashel. “It’s just 6 kms from the M8 and is 163 kms, which is a two-hour drive from Dublin,’’ say the selling agents.

VERDICT: Horses will love it – as will their owners.