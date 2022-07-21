More bang for the buck with this B2-rated Killeagh home

This large family home at Ballinteosig, north of Killeagh in East Cork, has been delivered in slow and steady increments.

First built in 2009, it was extended up into a first floor as recently as 2021, which helps explain much of the overall ‘new’ feel of the property.

A dormer home, with some feature lofty double height spaces adding volume and cubic footage to its 3,500 sq ft floor area, it’s for sale with Midleton estate agent Adrianna Hegarty: she guides it at €495,000 and describes it as ‘substantial,’ with no expense spared in the delivery.

Her vendors come from Cork city and Castlemartyr, and having struggled to find a house in east Cork "during the height of the boom" they were advised by a local auctioneer it would be best to build their own (as one of them is a carpenter) with other family members in the trade: everyone willingly rowed in.

"We searched many sites, but when we stood in the field on a summer evening in Ballinteosig we fell head over heels in love with the magnificent views. Panoramic rolling countryside, with sea glimpses on the horizon and even seeing the distant light from Ballycotton lighthouse at night-time," they say.

The home features lofty double-height spaces.

They moved in after the first year and "it took the next 13 years to fully complete it. We did room by room when funds allowed. This was our dream home, we ensured the bones of the building were the best they could be. We concentrated on the main living area first, the rest of the rooms we did as we needed them. We converted the upstairs only last year, adding two extra bedrooms, a dressing room, store/office room, and a bathroom."

For new owners, the good news is there’s no need to engage with builders and high construction costs, as it’s a finished entity throughout.

The owners did the house room by room.

It’s set on three-quarters of an acre, with long and sweeping views, distant ones as far as the coast of East Cork and with the Killeagh/Inch point to point course alongside, while the very well-known Leahy’s Open Farm is a few miles off to the west.

As well as the main five-bed home, there’s a detached garage to the side, with a stone façade to match the house’s stone cladding features on its two side wings, embracing the cheery blue-painted hardwood front door.

It took 13 years to complete the home.

The rest of the exterior walls are pale, painted render with dark contrasting dark window frames with a corner window in the large main living space which also has very tall apex window, facing south, with French doors to a sunny patio.

The windows upstairs, added later, are triple glazed, the downstairs ones are double glazed and the house has a good B2 BER.

This means that buyers not only get more manageable running costs (though it’s large in the first instance and so will need ‘feeding’) but they may also qualify for lower rate Green Mortgage rates, Ms Hegarty points out.

There is no need to engage with builders and high construction costs for this finished entity.

She describes the house’s condition, and that of its grounds, as meticulous, with a considerable level of attention to detail, and says it’s a popular rural location for families and those into horses, amid good pasture and tillage land, with a national school nearby at Inch village and community services also at Mount Uniacke.

Internally, there’s a double-height entry hall with mezzanine/landing above, with a clear glass baluster screen above, and the top floor now has two gable style bedrooms, one with walk-in robes, plus there’s a shower room, and Stira access to the attic.

There are four bathrooms in the home.

Down below are three bedrooms, one with a newly fitted dressing room, an en suite bathroom, and French doors to the gardens, ideal for early morning cups of tea or coffee in fine weather to start off the day.

Another of the ground floor bedrooms also has an en suite, so it’s all very adaptable for all life stages, with uses such as home offices also adding to the adaptability in a home of this size.

Other rooms include a front sitting room with an open fire, granite plinth, and shelving on the side of the chimney breast. The flooring, as in much of the rest of the home, is walnut laminate.

The open plan kitchen has twin Belfast sinks and a range cooker.

The kitchen/diner is open plan and country style with twin Belfast sinks and a range cooker, with flooring a mix of porcelain tile and laminate by the dining section, and it is backed up by a utility room.

There is also a utility room at the back of the kitchen.

The home has a pressurised water system, burglar alarm, and smoke alarm, plus electric access gates.

VERDICT: You’d never get this much B2-rated home, to this standard, near a main town or in the city for the price.