Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for less than €300,000 

Shanagarry, East Cork
€230,000
Size
111 sq m (1,200 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
C2
While the four-bed terraced properties in Shanagarry Holiday Village in East Cork weren’t originally designed as permanent residences, they are now proving quite popular with first time buyers.
Blarney Street, Cork city
€285,000
Size
124 sq m ( 1,335 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
BER
B2
With the addition of an extension at the rear, this modern three-bed mid terrace house at 4 Hollyhill Lane, off Blarney Street, offers good space for its €285,000 guide.
Killeagh, Co Cork
€225,000
Size
118sqm (1,265sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
E2
Watergrasshill, Co Cork
€240,000
Size
117sqm (1,260sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
C1