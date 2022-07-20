City to country: giving cottages new life

|
Clontarf, Dublin 3
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
78 sq m (840 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
D2
An end-of-terrace Victorian redbrick property, No 15 Conquer Hill Avenue in Clontarf stands out from its single-storey neighbours by having a first floor, a bay window, a front garden and also by facing a different direction.
With its old stonework, arched gothic windows, and attractive woodland setting The Old Schoolhouse at Corran Lake near Leap has charm enough to attract buyers from all over.
|
Doonbeg, Co Clare
|
€295,000
|
Size
|
151 sq m (1,625 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
E2
An unusual asymmetrical extension with a mono pitched roof and long narrow windows should make The Warren at Caherfenick near Doonbeg on the Clare coast an easy property to find.
|
Bawnard, west Waterford
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
248 sq m ( 2,670 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C1