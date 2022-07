FAMILIES looking to trade up to good detached homes with decent gardens in solid city locations, where kids can easily access schools and sporting facilities, are here presented with a choice of three.

All are probate sales and all would benefit from varying degrees of modernisation, but the basics are excellent. Each has a generous back garden and a good range of living accommodation.

The biggest is also the ‘youngest’ and the dearest: 165 sq m, 5-bed, No 4 Avondale, off Model Farm Road, at €785,000. Similar to No 12, Bishopscourt Road, Bishopstown (153 sq m, 4-bed, €595,000), it’s close to Cork University Hospital, UCC and MTU.

The cheapest, 17 Bellair, a 4-bed off the Douglas Road (€585,000), is also the smallest (138 sq m) and just a couple of minutes from Douglas village.

Douglas Road, Cork city €585,000 Size 138 sq m (1485 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

Avondale is in the best decorative order. Selling agent for all three is Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy auctioneers and he says they are all “fine sized family homes” needing investment.

Bishopscourt Road, underpinned in 2010, is on a large corner site with south east facing garden; Avondale’s garden is equally private, overlooked by a sunroom; No 17 Bellair, in a cul-de-sac, has a patio and lovely old stone walls. Each has off-street parking.

Bishopstown, Cork city €595,000 Size 153 sq m (1647 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

A garage at Avondale is attached to the main accommodation “and ideally suited for conversion”, Mr Guerin says. Bellair has a detached garage, pedestrian side access to the rear and outbuildings which could be a home office/gym.

VERDICT: Robust family homes in great locations.