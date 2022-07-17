Blame the great location for the €750,000 price tag on this Woolhara home 

EVER before the house Issoudun came to the open market, the jungle drums have been rumbling among the more affluent home hunters in Cork city’s leafier suburbs – but, it’s not the house's condition that’s going to sell it, it’s the location, and the site, primarily.

Set halfway inside the cul de sac estate Woolhara, off the main Douglas Road, it’s in what would be seen as one of the area’s best enclaves; the house isn’t bad, or at least it wasn’t at all when first built, most likely back around the 1940s, just pre- or post-War.

Ever since, through decades in the one family’s hands, it’s stayed pretty true to its original layout, and possibly even furniture: its central heating oil burner, in an outhouse cluster to the back next to what would have been a coal shed, wouldn’t look out of place in a submarine or ship’s furnace – fire it up at your peril.

Inside, a kitchen chimney breast hints at a range cooker that might have been here once: now, there’s the most basic of kitchens in a rear annex, the three very deep main living rooms all have tiled fireplaces, as do several of the bedrooms, carpets are decades old, the oak stairs is a robust in-betweener.

So Issoudun is sort of frozen in time, with few visible signs of investment or upgrades in years (windows were replaced at one stage with aluminium frames, most probably a quarter of a century ago).

It’s a gut job, for sure….but, funnily enough, a relatively easy one.

Whoever buys won’t be taking out recent additions; there’s be no conflicts about putting the kitchen (such as it is) in a skip; windows too, and a whole heap more….everything must go? The back wall too?

Called after a region in central France near the Loire, Issoudun is a c 2,700 sq ft detached five-bed home on a very good sized, deep site, backing east onto the Japanese Gardens/pulic park, and has itself a deep rear garden, right now in two sections with an old glasshouse in the further half, and the garden is of a size that can take any sized extension.

Walkers in 'The Japs' behind might have seen very large and contemporary (some with curves) extensions go onto one or two neighbouring Woolhara houses in the past few years, some doubling in size quite likely, but increasing maturity on the heavily-treed back boundary has seen them all but disappear from view once more, and Issoudun’s back garden/patio/extension landing platform could not be more private, albeit facing east.

It's come for sale with estate agent Hugh McPhilips of Marshs, who knows the run of estates (or, parks) such as Knockrea and Woolhara in Douglas, or Menloe in Blackrock, etc) and the like very well, having sold many in his career, as well as selling antiques into such homes too over a 50+-year span.

Now, he’s taking some of the very same pieces out of houses of Issoudon’s vintage, and older ones, the ultimate in recycling and repurposing.

He guides the two-storey house at €750,000 which, were it located anywhere else, would seem high for a place that needs everything done to it, at a budget that will push an overall spend closer to €1.5m than €1m.

There are precedents for this scale of investment in family homes in the Douglas locale, though, including knock-downs but, here at least, it’s most likely the house will be upgraded and extended (it has been underpinned) as another Woolhara home, Daingean has been, having sold in 2019 for a recorded €775,000 after a long time on the market.

Issoudun is going to be a family home for decades for its next occupiers, and Mr McPhilips already has had several approaches, including one to buy it off-market, but as it’s an estate sale (several years after the last occupier’s passing away) it’s going the private treaty route.

VERDICT: Spacious, great site, great propsects, for those with a decent budget.