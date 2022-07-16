Having sold 'The Vic' Sporting Club family business in 2019, the family home in Glenbrook is next

FROM the flat green snooker table surfaces of the Victoria Sporting Club to the rolling greens of Tenerife’s Golf Del Sur, Frank O’Mahony’s varied career in the leisure industry sees him bidding farewell to his Glenbrook home of more than two decades.

He’s working on a new business venture, a tour guide and golf service in Tenerife, after many years of involvement in the family business at 5 St Patrick’s Quay, where playing pool or snooker during or after school was a rite of passage for legions of Cork teenagers. ‘The Vic’, as it was affectionately known, had been in the O’Mahony family since 1986, until they sold up in 2019.

Frank is now building a business in Tenerife and has decided to sell the home that he and his wife Mairéad bought in Glenbrook 22 years ago.

A three-storey period property at 3 Charlotte Terrace, its rear sits right on the harbour, with terrific views guaranteed. To make the most of them, a sunroom was added eight years ago with a trio of veluxes for natural light and a glazed waterside wall.

Sunroom with glazed wall

The glazed wall can be pushed to one side (bifold doors) and the view enjoyed from inside or out, as there’s also a patio, inside a low wall, that runs right along the water’s edge.

It’s a spot that screams “Barbeque”, and also “Pontoon”, if you wanted to float one over the garden wall, from where you could launch your own boat.

Frank believes houses on the terrace have a right of way down to low water mark – a neighbouring property used to have a pontoon.

Frank and Mairéad put a good deal of thought into the layout of the ground floor, which is open the whole way through, from the kitchen at the front of the house, to the dining room in the middle section (with wood burning stove) to the sunroom/lounge.

At the back of the hallway, so as not to disrupt the flow, is a utility, with guest WC.

“We did a lot of work to the ground floor, we put in all new floors.

“We did everything to a high standard, including granite worktops in the kitchen,” he says.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms – including the main, which is ensuite – and the family bathroom, and overhead again there are two more double bedrooms. The house has been rented out for the past year or so and one of the bedrooms was used instead as a home office. As there are five in total, this probably leaves options for buyers – home office/playroom/home gym.

No 3 is a couple of doors up from what used to be the Glenbrook Hotel and is now Glenbrook Wharf apartments. It features in Buildings of Ireland, a database of our architectural heritage, where it is described as a “fine house” that “forms part of a short 19th century terrace backing on to the River Lee”. Frank says the houses date to the 1840s and were built out of ballast left on the nearby quays by Welsh cargo ships.

“The ballast was left on the dock and in the case of this terrace, yellow brick was used, while closer to the city, it was red brick,” Frank says.

He believes the four homes on the terrace were interconnected at one point, so that servants could move from one to another.

His 187 sq m home is on the market with Richie Dunlea of Barry Auctioneers, who is guiding at €460,000.

He says interest to date seems to be “young enough families, some of them first time buyers, but also people living in the area looking for something bigger”.

Golf and sailing enthusiasts may be attracted by its waterside location and its proximity to Monkstown Golf Club (Glenbrook is between Passage West and Monkstown) . Cobh is a short ferry ride away and Cork city is about a 10 minute drive. A greenway from Passage will bring you into the city, on foot or by bike.

VERDICT: Cue lots of interest in this charming period home with peerless patio views and a modern twist.