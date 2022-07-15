House Call: €580,000 GP home for sale with office options

ANYONE planning to start small and add on later when considering a home-build should take a look at Kilclare House. It's a good example of what can be done with a bungalow, once the site is accommodating. In this case, it stands on 0.7 acres.

Back in 1981, Kilclare House was a readily identifiable bungalow. These days it’s a split-level dormer, having sprouted in many directions, with the split level element, designed to address the site's slope towards the River Bride, added to the back of the original house by Hyland Builders in 1989.

At the same time, the house was modified to create a premises suitable for a GP practice, where there are now two home offices. They can be reached via a corridor from the main house, or via their own separate entrance, which was used by patients when it operated as a practice.

In 2000, a further renovation took place to create a two bedroom dormer (both ensuite, one with dressing room) to the front elevation. A conservatory, which wraps around the split-level extension, was also added. Further modifications were made to include a sun room, steam room/Jacuzzi, while outdoors, a BBQ area and separate decking area were added. All of these final modifications were carried out in 2008 and completed by local builder Michael Feeney "to a very high spec" says the man of the house.

Sunroom

The doctor, who is now retiring, says the former practice area “is ideal for two home offices” and that “You could run a business from there, and the broadband is good.”

In addition to the major renovation and extension of the five-bed bungalow which now extends to almost 4,000 sq ft, a comprehensive upgrade of insulation took place in 2012. An assessment last year awarded it a B1 energy rating, highly commendable in a home almost 40 years old.

The owners say it's time to move on but take plenty of good memories with them, not least the enjoyment they shared with family and friends at the de-luxe outdoor BBQ area.

Deluxe BBQ area

It includes a fully-fledged outdoor oven, set into brick, along with an outdoor fridge, sink and draining area, outdoor sockets and steel undercounter kitchen storage units.

Decorative outdoor lights have been fitted too “so that the whole area lights up beautifully”, the doctor says.

“It’s a fabulous place to be on summer evenings, and we can seat up to 20 outside between the patio and the deck. It's the best thing we ever did,” she adds.

The sunroom opens onto the BBQ area and behind the sunroom is a TV room/snug, where the doctor says her children enjoyed movie nights.

Even with all of that room choice, there’s more to be had, including a kitchen, sitting room, dining room and ensuite bedroom on the ground floor of the original bungalow.

It’s too much now for the doctor and her husband, as the children have flown the nest, and they are preparing to downsize.

“We’ve lived here a long time and it’s a lovely area to live in, not just because of the scenery but also the strong community spirit," they say.

While the setting is rural, Conna village is just 1.5km away. Fermoy town is a 20 minute drive, the M8 Cork/Dublin motorway is reachable in 10 minutes and the Jack Lynch Tunnel is a 30 minute drive.

The agents handling the sale – Olivia O’Leary and Tom O’Driscoll of Thomas J O’Driscoll Auctioneers - say it’s “a truly remarkable residence” where a high quality finish is “evident throughout”.

As well as offering obvious remote working options, the agents say there is also the option to redesign the split-level extension “to facilitate separate living accommodation in the future”.

The guide price for Kilclare House, which has an air-to-water heating system, is €580,000. Enquiries are already coming in from overseas, including from as far away as Australia, where the large house size and outdoor entertainment area are particularly attractive. Also enquiring are families relocating from Dublin, the agents say.

VERDICT: Large families who love BBQs will be well-impressed with the outdoor entertainment area. A high-spec, extremely spacious, trade up.