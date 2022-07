Unlike the time-travelling Tardis, trans-dimensional engineering has nothing to do with the surprise interior of 43 Waltham Abbey, which is far larger than you could imagine possible from outside.

It underwent two major extensions since its owners bought it, new, in 2005, but none of that expansion, with the exception of a dormer window, is visible from the roadside. It looks the same as its neighbours — until you go inside.

Instead of the two-storey, three-bed that you would expect, you will find a three-storey four-bed home, which grew in tandem with the owners’ family.

“We have pretty much doubled the size of the house from 1,100sq ft to 2,000sq ft [186sq m] across the two big renovations,” says man of the house Dominic O’Sullivan. “Having an unusually large and private site has allowed us to do that.”

The larger site size is thanks to the location of No 43, a semi-d on a corner site at the end of a small cul-de-sac. It allowed the couple to push out the rear of their home, into the back garden, while still leaving plenty of space for a rear patio, lawn, and a bottom-of-the-garden home office.

This first extension in 2015 added 40sq m to the main house and substantially altered the downstairs layout. The couple designed it themselves.

“There was no architect, just multiple iterations between my wife Sandra [Ryan] and I before we finally got to what we were happy with. Converting what was the original kitchen into a utility and office allowed us to optimise what was there,” Dominic says.

The front room was retained, and the kitchen was split between home office (Sandra’s) and utility, from which a door leads to the side passage where a perspex canopy allows clothes to dry in any weather.

Back indoors, the extension is the show stopper. The back wall is fully glazed (by Munster Joinery) and a king-size dome roof light by Keylite guarantees terrific natural light. Dominic’s area of expertise (he’s an expert in energy efficiency) was useful in this respect.

“I would have carried out some daylight analysis myself to design the roof light window,” he says.

It’s a huge room — open plan between kitchen, dining area, and lounge — overlooking the rear patio. The kitchen could be straight from the pages of a home glossy, where white subway tiles strike a nice contrast with dark grey kitchen units painted in Farrow and Ball Down Pipe.

While doing the extension, they dug into the sloping southwest-facing back garden, creating a suntrap patio at the lower level, just off the extension, and a raised artificial lawn up a few steps.

At the bottom of the garden is a block-built, insulated home office, and a garden shed, 25sq m in all and split 15/10 between office and shed.

Two years later, they went up into the roof, for which they hired “small job” specialists Donoughmore-based Prohome. A third floor was added, for which they obtained planning permission as they were adding a dormer to the front of the house.

The main bedroom suite is on this floor, with separate doors leading into a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite.

“It also required a full rejig of the first floor in order to accommodate a regulation stairs, again designed by ourselves with lots of iterations and construction done by Prohome,” Dominic adds.

An ensuite was removed, a hotpress was relocated, and the first floor now has three decent bedrooms and the main bathroom.

Everything has its place in No 43, mainly down to Sandra, which Dominic acknowledges. An accountant by profession (currently a stay-at-home mum), she has a head for design as much as numbers.

Dominic’s work — he’s a lecturer in energy engineering in University College Cork’s department of civil and environmental engineering — was a big plus for energy improvements. They had cavity walls pumped to a very high spec and new windows put in. The improvements earned them a B2 BER, up from C1.

Essentially, they have remodeled their home to suit a young family, with nothing left to chance, even out front, where the garden space is small but perfectly done at the end of a little cul-de-sac within Waltham Abbey, in Ballincollig’s Old Quarter.

It cost a pretty penny too — a balance sheet would show outgoings of €200,000 — but now Sandra is itching for a new project.

This time it will be a brand new build in the countryside.

So No 43 is up for sale with Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald and she is anticipating huge demand given the quality of what’s on offer and the combination of convenience (a short stroll to the town centre), space (2,000sq ft), two ready-made home offices, and everything done to magazine standard.

She is guiding No 43 at €540,000 and she says this particular house is “very special”.

“It’s on a corner site, it’s very private, it faces southwest to the rear, it’s really high spec. And houses in Waltham Abbey rarely come up,” Ms Healy says.

VERDICT: Two extensions have transformed No 43 from a run-of-the-mill three-bed to an impressive four-bed home with nothing left for new owners to do. If a project is the last thing you want, this home is perfect.