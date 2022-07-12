City to County: A terrace home in Inchicore or coastal views in West Cork

Spacious, modern and coastal, Rosscarrig at Rathmore near Baltimore is attracting viewing from a variety of buyers thinking of relocating to West Cork.

"It’s a four-bed architecturally designed property, which was built as a family home and is perfect for a family who want to move here from either Dublin and Cork, says auctioneer Charles McCarthy, adding that viewers have included UK relocators as well as Irish ones.

Rosscarrig in Baltimore offers space and privacy in a popular West Cork location.

"Coastal properties with sea views are always popular, and this has views from the upstairs windows of Rinarogy Island and the inner reaches of the harbour,” says Mr McCarthy quoting a guide of in excess of €495,000.

Offering 2,420 sq ft of living space, the 2001-built house has an unusual design and has been built almost in the shape of a cross. At one side it has a spacious modern kitchen with fitted units and a small sunroom section, and at the other an en suite bedroom. To the rear, there’s a living room and off the large central hallway there’s a utility room and a WC. A timber staircase leads up to a first floor with a bathroom and three bedrooms, one of them en suite.

The property has a detached garage and a large terrace and on its one-acre site, has some rocky areas as well as lawns, landscaped gardens, and a large parking area.

Located 4k from Baltimore village and 10 km from Skibbereen, Rosscarrig is close to the local primary school and the Sibin pub.

VERDICT: Offers space and privacy in a popular West Cork coastal location

Inchicore, Dublin €450,000 Size 120 sq m (1,295 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

THE pretty wildflowers, the neat beds and the upgraded windows at the front of 36 Bulfin Road in Inchicore are likely to raise the expectations of viewers.

Expectations will not be disappointed because the owners have comprehensively overhauled the 1930s-built three-bed mid-terrace house — bringing the BER rating up to a B3 and adding on a substantial, flat-roofed extension at the rear.

Improvements included remodelling the ground floor and the creation of a stylish 30’ long kitchen dining living space with modern grey units, quartz worktops, a breakfast bar, a skylight and extra-sized sliding patio doors. The owners renovated the front sitting room and redecorated it in blue and also put in a new ground floor bathroom which in addition to a shower and a bath has a cast iron fireplace.

The first floor has an upgraded bathroom and three bedrooms with two of their 1930s fireplaces still there.

In the garden at the rear, the owners added a patio and some artificial grass.

Now offering almost 1,300 sq ft of living space, the property is guiding at €450,000.

Brock Delappe auctioneers says the improvements, carried out in 2018, were of a very high standard. “The property is ideally located between the villages of Kilmainham and Inchicore and is within walking distance of shops and amenities. Nearby facilities include The Grand Canal, the Phoenix Park and the Memorial Gardens," says auctioneer Sean McKeogh.

VERDICT: A stylishly reinvented three-bed home.

Kenmare, Co Kerry €385,000 Size 125 sq m (1,353 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER E2

HALCYON House near Kenmare is the type of scenically located stone farmhouse that would make you want to up sticks and move to the Roughty Valley.

That it looks so pretty and romantic, inside and out,is due in part to the fact that one half of the American couple who renovated it is an interior designer.

“They bought and renovated the 1900s farmhouse in 2006 — it’s been beautifully done,” says Elaine Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Daly, seeking offers of €385,000.

Located at Gortnacurra, 7.5 km from Kenmare, on a site of over half an acre, the house has panoramic views of the Roughty Valley.

“The interior has been tastefully redesigned and decorated attractively,’’ says Ms Daly, noting that some carefully chosen furniture is included in the sale.

In the centre of the thick stonewalled farmhouse there’s a living room which has rough plastered walls and a stone fireplace with a stove. At one side in a lean-to extension is a second sitting room with a stove and, at the rear, a large tiled kitchen with modern fitted units and granite worktops.

There’s an en suite bedroom downstairs while the upstairs has a bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a small home office.

In the gardens there’s a utility outbuilding, a Wendy playhouse, a renovated dairy and a garage. The owners have planted Fuchsia, Hydrangea and Rhododendron as well as a small orchard with apple and plum trees.

VERDICT: Idyllic for holidays, retirement or working from home.

Co Waterford €349,950 Size 200 sq m (2,150 sq ft) Bedrooms 6 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

Overlooking the meeting of the Three Sister rivers at Cheekpoint, Fairymount is a Georgian farmhouse with scenic estuary views, attractive woodland gardens and wonderful potential.

So says Maria Clifford of Liberty Blue auctioneers, mentioning that the farmhouse, built by a Quaker family in 1787, was used almost 200 years later in the 1990s as a set in a British mini-series with actress Julie Walters called Jake’s Progress.

A five-bed detached property on an acre and a half of gardens, it has been updated and added to over the years but is in need of significant modernisation.

“It offers amazing potential to a buyer with the vision to restore it to its former glory,’’ says Ms Clifford, guiding Fairymount at a little under €350,000.

There’s 2,150 sq ft of living space in the farmhouse including a kitchen diner, two reception rooms and a small conservatory at the front.

The upper floor has two bathrooms and five bedrooms including four at the front with river views and one with an en suite/sauna.

Set on an elevated site against a hilly wooded backdrop, the house has mature lawned and woodland gardens with stone pathways and a wide gravelled terrace. Located 12 km from Waterford city centre, Fairymount is within a 15- minute drive from Waterford University Hospital.

VERDICT: The scenic setting and the woodland gardens are set attract city buyers