Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for less than €300,000

Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Midleton, Little Island, Evergreen Street and Farranree
The home on Clonmult Terrace in Midleton is cheaper than some apartments in the town.

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 13:55
Trish Dromey

Midleton, Co Cork

€195,000

Size

70 sq m (754 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

1

BER

E2

The selling points for this mid-terrace house at 11 Clonmult Terrace include proximity to Midleton town centre and a guide price of €195,000.

“There’s very little in Midleton now at this price — most apartments have gone over €200,000,” says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties, noting that the 1900s-built two-bed has character that you won’t find in an apartment.

Located within a five-minute walk from the main street, the cottage is being sold complete with contents, which could make it very attractive to a first-time buyer.

There’s 750 sq ft of living space including a modern kitchen with cream units, a living room with a cast-iron fireplace, a dining room with tiled flooring, and a ground-floor shower room. The upper floor has two bedrooms — one at the front and one at the rear — both with built-in wardrobes.

Previous owners put in timber flooring, timber-panelled ceilings, and timber units in the bedrooms. Mr Kennedy says it is owner-occupied and in good condition, having been upgraded over the years with double glazing and oil-fired central heating.

The BER rating is an E2 — something a new owner will probably want to improve on.

On-street at the front, the house has a yard at the rear with a separate entrance.

The Property Price Register shows this property selling for €193,000 last September. In January this year, No 13, which is two doors down, sold for €235,000.

VERDICT

: Affordable and central.

Evergreen Street, Cork City

€245,000

Size

55 sq m (600 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

Just a seven-minute walk from South Mall, No 1 Drews Terrace, Evergreen St, will suit a buyer looking for an affordable property near Cork city centre.

Guiding at €245,000, the three-bed Victorian end-of-terrace house is on the market with James G Coughlan auctioneers, who say it’s been tastefully modernised.

Accommodation includes a modern kitchen/diner, lounge, utility room and modern bathroom as well as three bedrooms. Although modernised it has a G BER rating.

VERDICT: Small but convenient and affordable.

Farranree, Cork City

€265,000

Size

85sq m (922sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

E2

The upgrading of this three-bed semi-d at No 101 St Brendan’s Road in Farranree has involved two extensions and extensive redecoration.

“Previous owners added on a kitchen extension and the current owners recently put on a first-floor extension for a bathroom and an en suite bedroom,’’ reveals Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston auctioneers, quoting a guide of €265,000 for the 1950s-built property that now has 922 sq ft of living space.

“It’s been beautifully upgraded and has both a modern kitchen and a brand new bathroom” says Ms Roe, noting that the property is on a large elevated site with city views and is a 10-minute walk from Blackpool Shopping Centre.

Updated accommodation includes a laminate-floored sitting room with a timber fireplace and a grey colour scheme. To the rear there’s a kitchen/diner with cream units and black-and-white splashback tiles. The rear extension also provides space for a guest WC and a store cupboard.

A staircase in the living room leads to the first floor, which has three bedrooms and a modern bathroom with contemporary fittings. The back bedroom has a high ceiling with a roof light, and a tiled and plumbed en suite that is currently used as a store room.

The house has an E2 BER rating, which is something new owners will probably look at upgrading.

Situated on a sloping corner site, the property has a two-tiered garden at both front and rear. Out front there’s a parking area and a gravelled one, and at the rear there’s a patio and a lawn.

VERDICT: Attractively renovated and affordable.

Jacob’s Island, Cork

€250,000

Size

72 sq m (775 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

2

BER

B2 

Jacob’s Island apartments with harbour views can usually be sure of getting very good attention, and 133 The Falcon, The Sanctuary, is no different, with the fourth-floor apartment attracting significant interest, according to Caroline Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy auctioneers.

She is seeking offers of €250,000 for the “stylishly decorated”, 775 sq ft, 2006-built property.

Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/living space with oak flooring, cherrywood units, and a balcony. There’s also a bathroom and two bedrooms, including one en suite.

VERDICT: Modern apartment with harbour views.

