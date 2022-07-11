Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for less than €300,000

The selling points for this mid-terrace house at 11 Clonmult Terrace include proximity to Midleton town centre and a guide price of €195,000.

“There’s very little in Midleton now at this price — most apartments have gone over €200,000,” says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties, noting that the 1900s-built two-bed has character that you won’t find in an apartment.

Located within a five-minute walk from the main street, the cottage is being sold complete with contents, which could make it very attractive to a first-time buyer.

There’s 750 sq ft of living space including a modern kitchen with cream units, a living room with a cast-iron fireplace, a dining room with tiled flooring, and a ground-floor shower room. The upper floor has two bedrooms — one at the front and one at the rear — both with built-in wardrobes.

Previous owners put in timber flooring, timber-panelled ceilings, and timber units in the bedrooms. Mr Kennedy says it is owner-occupied and in good condition, having been upgraded over the years with double glazing and oil-fired central heating.

The BER rating is an E2 — something a new owner will probably want to improve on.

On-street at the front, the house has a yard at the rear with a separate entrance.

The Property Price Register shows this property selling for €193,000 last September. In January this year, No 13, which is two doors down, sold for €235,000.

VERDICT

: Affordable and central.

Evergreen Street, Cork City €245,000 Size 55 sq m (600 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER G

Just a seven-minute walk from South Mall, No 1 Drews Terrace, Evergreen St, will suit a buyer looking for an affordable property near Cork city centre.

Guiding at €245,000, the three-bed Victorian end-of-terrace house is on the market with James G Coughlan auctioneers, who say it’s been tastefully modernised.

Accommodation includes a modern kitchen/diner, lounge, utility room and modern bathroom as well as three bedrooms. Although modernised it has a G BER rating.

VERDICT: Small but convenient and affordable.

Farranree, Cork City €265,000 Size 85sq m (922sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER E2

The upgrading of this three-bed semi-d at No 101 St Brendan’s Road in Farranree has involved two extensions and extensive redecoration.

“Previous owners added on a kitchen extension and the current owners recently put on a first-floor extension for a bathroom and an en suite bedroom,’’ reveals Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston auctioneers, quoting a guide of €265,000 for the 1950s-built property that now has 922 sq ft of living space.

“It’s been beautifully upgraded and has both a modern kitchen and a brand new bathroom” says Ms Roe, noting that the property is on a large elevated site with city views and is a 10-minute walk from Blackpool Shopping Centre.

Updated accommodation includes a laminate-floored sitting room with a timber fireplace and a grey colour scheme. To the rear there’s a kitchen/diner with cream units and black-and-white splashback tiles. The rear extension also provides space for a guest WC and a store cupboard.

A staircase in the living room leads to the first floor, which has three bedrooms and a modern bathroom with contemporary fittings. The back bedroom has a high ceiling with a roof light, and a tiled and plumbed en suite that is currently used as a store room.

The house has an E2 BER rating, which is something new owners will probably look at upgrading.

Situated on a sloping corner site, the property has a two-tiered garden at both front and rear. Out front there’s a parking area and a gravelled one, and at the rear there’s a patio and a lawn.

VERDICT: Attractively renovated and affordable.

Jacob’s Island, Cork €250,000 Size 72 sq m (775 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B2

Jacob’s Island apartments with harbour views can usually be sure of getting very good attention, and 133 The Falcon, The Sanctuary, is no different, with the fourth-floor apartment attracting significant interest, according to Caroline Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy auctioneers.

She is seeking offers of €250,000 for the “stylishly decorated”, 775 sq ft, 2006-built property.

Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/living space with oak flooring, cherrywood units, and a balcony. There’s also a bathroom and two bedrooms, including one en suite.

VERDICT: Modern apartment with harbour views.