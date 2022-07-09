Architect transforms county council cottage into €520,000 home with a recording studio in the garden

|
Midleton, East Cork
€520,000
Size
211 sq m (2271 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
C2
You would be hard pushed to find any bum notes at Willow Cottage, with the exception of what might occasionally emanate from the recording studio in the garden.
It’s a quirky, triangular shape, tapered where it meets the original cottage and fanning out at the opposite end to accommodate a staircase that leads to a mezzanine over the main sitting room - which is the extension centrepiece.
A walk-in wardrobe, with one wall entirely of glass, is big enough for use as a nursery.
There’s an ensuite too, while the main bathroom, with gorgeous saffron clawfoot bath, separate shower area and fabulous clerestory windows, is in the older part of the house.
A pretty, country-style kitchen diner at the far end of the old house has French doors to a south-facing slate patio.
The owners were in favour of a tidy, but low maintenance garden.
A converted, insulated site container, it’s allowed the man of the house pursue his passion away from the main dwelling.