Park up the dinghy outside this €499,000 Monkstown period home 

ANYONE querying the substantial price hike since this property last sold seven years ago (for €276,000, compared to a current guide of €499,000) will find the answer in the extensive list of improvements carried out since.

When the current owners bought No 5 Carlilse Place in Monkstown in 2015, there was no central heating, the original timber windows were not double-glazed and the chimney from the ground floor living room was unusable.

Front of house

Wraparound section faces the harbour

With a young family in tow, they set about addressing many of the building’s energy deficiencies, while also re-jigging a somewhat disjointed internal layout. The home they are now selling is a smashing blend of contemporary meets period features with a much improved window and door system.

View from a beddroom

Drilling down into the finer details, they replaced six harbour-facing windows with A-rated double glazed sliding sash (the house wraps around a corner so some of the windows face the harbour); they installed an air-to-water central heating system, which included convector smart rads; new pipework to rads from the ground floor to the fourth floor was installed; an aqua box was installed for pressure- boosting to all cold water outlets; numerous floor sections were lifted, reinstated and made good for pipe runs; a new shower was fitted in one bathroom and linked to the new heating system; 12 other windows around to the side were also upgraded to A-rated sliding sash.

On top of all the plumbing, the new heating system also required electrical works and the upshot is a system with three zone control, operated by App. The new heating system also ensures constant hot water.

And still their work wasn’t done: the back door was replaced with A-rated double-glazed PVC, the entrance lobby was remodelled and a wall removed to create a welcoming space, replacing two small, disjointed rooms; a bedroom was remodelled as a nursery.

Nursery

A stove was installed in the ground floor living room, with a flue liner; the concrete-finish front alleyway was removed and replaced with granite slab, and striking black-and-white victorian tiling replaced the front path.

The entrance piers got new granite caps and were wired for decorative lights so all new owners need do is rock up, switch on those lights, and hey presto, their new home is ready to welcome them.

As is clear, the vendors did a phenomenal amount of work and they leave behind a fine, four-storey, 179 sq m elegant home that dates back to 1860 and occupies the corner spot on an impressive terrace, looking straight out across the harbour with splendid, uninterrupted views.

In a prime position in Monkstown village, directly across from the slipway from where much of the sailing activity takes places, it’s still just a short distance from Cork city, less than half an hour by car, but also with the option of using the greenway from nearby Passage West to cycle to the city.

Selling No 5 Carlisle Place is Conor Spillane of DNG Spillane and he already has an offer just over the asking, with another prospective buyer flying in during the week.

“The family selling up is only doing so because with young kids, they are moving to a property with good outdoor space, trading the courtyard in Monkstown for 2.2 acre site in Tallow,” Mr Spillane says.

Rear courtyard

Accommodation at No 5 includes kitchen, living room and guest WC on the ground floor, two large double bedrooms overhead, the main bedroom and two bathrooms on the second floor and an office and double bedroom on top.

VERDICT: A hell of a lot of improvements have been made to this impressive period home on a prime site in the lovely harbour village of Monkstown. Expect local and overseas interest.