Rochestown's €1.1m calling card from storied past

|
Garryduff, Rochestown Cork
|
€1.1 million
|
Size
|
360 sq m (3,850 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C2
Its €1m+AMV reflects the fact there’s over 3,850 sq ft of solid and airy house, and the location, at Garryduff, which can lay claim to at least three of the half a dozen Rochestown homes to breach this €1m price barrier in the past decade.
This has been the home of the Butler family who’ve been land owners here on a considerable scale for decades, if not generations, and down through the years, they’ve sold prime residential building lands, both to builders/developers, and as serviced sites since the 1980s.
It’s a solid block of a build, with three reception rooms at the corners, two with bay windows, and a kitchen/diner at the fourth corner, with a wide central hall and stairwell to the back.
Its walled site is within ten minutes’ walk of Mount Oval Village’s services and amenities; also on the doorstep are Coillte’s forests and amenity walks, a bus stop, Garryduff C of I Sports Complex, a national school at Foxwood, and the south city ring road is five minutes away by car.
Monkstown and the harbour are ten minutes away in one direction and on the opposite side is Douglas village, the golf club and other facilities which have arrived since the original Belmont House ruled the roost, two centuries ago.