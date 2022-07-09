Rochestown's €1.1m calling card from storied past

OCCUPYING the site of an earlier dwelling of the same name, and the site where a house has been since the 1700s, Rochestown’s Belmont House is a sizeable, detached and privately-set home on half an acre, for sale with a €1.1m price guide.

interior of Belmont House, Garryduff

Its €1m+AMV reflects the fact there’s over 3,850 sq ft of solid and airy house, and the location, at Garryduff, which can lay claim to at least three of the half a dozen Rochestown homes to breach this €1m price barrier in the past decade.

Those three local big sales were in the Eyrecourt development of large high-end and ‘prestigious’ builds done 20 years ago by Howard Holdings, while the wider Garrdyuff area is now home to many hundreds of homes built since the 1990s, with Mount Oval Village also just a stone’s skip from Belmont House too.

This has been the home of the Butler family who’ve been land owners here on a considerable scale for decades, if not generations, and down through the years, they’ve sold prime residential building lands, both to builders/developers, and as serviced sites since the 1980s.

Their own home dates about 30 years back and is on the market with estate agent Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald, who says it’s well presented, wonderfully appointed and was architecturally designed.

To 2022 eyes, it might appear dated, less obviously so than its predecessor which was largely demolished, although when Belmont House featured before in these pages, back in 2009, it was stated that some of the original Belmont House was integrated into the newer house, with old fireplaces reinstated etc.

It’s a solid block of a build, with three reception rooms at the corners, two with bay windows, and a kitchen/diner at the fourth corner, with a wide central hall and stairwell to the back.

Above are four bedrooms, dormer in style, with one en suite and main bathroom, and given there’s not an excess of rooms, sizes are generous, with scope for further amendments and additions.

The grounds are private and walled-in, about half an acre in all. When last on the market it was offered on 2.5 acres of prime Rochestown lands, in lots, with two sites each priced at €430,000 and the house on an acre, with courtyard building, was guided at €1.2m but the family decided not to sell.

The sites have since been built on, and the courtyard to the back now has a small dwelling, sharing a long approach avenue before splitting to a separate entrance and affording this larger dwelling plenty of privacy.

Long approach avenue and walled grounds

Its walled site is within ten minutes’ walk of Mount Oval Village’s services and amenities; also on the doorstep are Coillte’s forests and amenity walks, a bus stop, Garryduff C of I Sports Complex, a national school at Foxwood, and the south city ring road is five minutes away by car.

Monkstown and the harbour are ten minutes away in one direction and on the opposite side is Douglas village, the golf club and other facilities which have arrived since the original Belmont House ruled the roost, two centuries ago.

Belmont House Rochestown

VERDICT: big house, in a strongly-fancied location.