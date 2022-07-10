Fine fabrics at €850k Regency Close Cork home of interiors shop owners

|
Model Farm Road, Cork City
|
€850,000
|
Size
|
216 sq m (2,328 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C2
€850,000
Size: 216 sq m (2,328 sq ft)
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4
BER: C2
They’ve decked out their home with the best of materials, fabrics, and furnishings — pretty much a roll call of brands that carry a premium price, and usually for the right reasons: They last, and they look timeless, unfazed by rapid turn arounds of fashion.
They look right at home too at No 10 Regency Close, a niche development of 10 large, US colonial-style homes with distinctive, tall white columns by their entrance doors. The house’s architectural style itself is retro, able to take modern or classical looks and this home’s owners have opted for the latter.
So, now, no pressure on the sales launch of No 10.
It’s guided at €850,000 by auctioneer Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston, and it’s her second listing on the Model Farm Road at the high end of the trade-up market. She listed Clonallon House with a €950,000 AMV last month, and that’s showing well too. It’s likely she’ll be seeing some of the same faces here in Regency Close, and those better-heeled home hunters will have a choice and/or a consolation prize, depending on how the bidding goe.
Attention is also paid to the windows such as blinds and shutters, and it’s likely that No 10 Regency Close is one of the few homes to have window shutters both inside and out, even if the exterior ones are just a design touch and are non-functioning.
After they’d bought, they rewired and replumbed, and more recent investments saw shower rooms, tiling, and sanitary ware also upgraded, along with internal door changes.
House wise, pristine No 10 has three reception rooms; a painted kitchen; utility; guest WC; five bedrooms (two en suite) and there’s also multi-purpose ground-floor room with garden access, ideal for multi-generational family living.