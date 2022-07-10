Fine fabrics at €850k Regency Close Cork home of interiors shop owners

€850,000

Size: 216 sq m (2,328 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

BER: C2

HERE’S a bonus for whoever comes to look at (and buy) No 10 in Cork’s Regency Close — the owners are in the retail end of interiors business, running The Drapery Shop on Emmet Place, one of the city’s most attractive shop fronts and buildings with a strong public plaza presence, and with a home interior selection to match.

Understated but high-end interiors

They’ve decked out their home with the best of materials, fabrics, and furnishings — pretty much a roll call of brands that carry a premium price, and usually for the right reasons: They last, and they look timeless, unfazed by rapid turn arounds of fashion.

They look right at home too at No 10 Regency Close, a niche development of 10 large, US colonial-style homes with distinctive, tall white columns by their entrance doors. The house’s architectural style itself is retro, able to take modern or classical looks and this home’s owners have opted for the latter.

Exterior view, with column facade

The scheme was built about 40 years ago by local and highly regarded builder Tim Lawton, who has continued to build high-end homes in the western suburbs, through thick and thin: Regency Close was an early calling card of his intent.

In itself, it’s a bit of an unknown entity for home hunters as it’s on a cul de sac, well in off the Model Farm Road, reached inside the Hillsboro scheme and its large green.

Resales here are rare in the extreme. No 6 was on the market back in 2005. No 4 came along about 18 months ago, guided at €795,000 and the Price Register shows it selling at €785,000, though it puts its address as No 3, not No 4? It sold in jig-time, as it made the PPR by Jan 2021.

Bright interiors

So, now, no pressure on the sales launch of No 10.

It’s guided at €850,000 by auctioneer Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston, and it’s her second listing on the Model Farm Road at the high end of the trade-up market. She listed Clonallon House with a €950,000 AMV last month, and that’s showing well too. It’s likely she’ll be seeing some of the same faces here in Regency Close, and those better-heeled home hunters will have a choice and/or a consolation prize, depending on how the bidding goe.

New England look?

West-facing, No 10 Regency Close is on one-third of an acre, and is in top condition as it’s been nudged along all the time by house proud owners.

Given their interiors business, it’s with some ease that woman of the house lists off items like Zoffany fabrics for curtains (others come from James Hare and Romo); paints come from the likes of Farrow & Ball; and recent upgrades have seen many of the ground-floor rooms, stairs, and radiator covers finished with wood panelling done by top joiner John Noonan.

Attention is also paid to the windows such as blinds and shutters, and it’s likely that No 10 Regency Close is one of the few homes to have window shutters both inside and out, even if the exterior ones are just a design touch and are non-functioning.

The current owners are now downsizing, having been here 27 years and they’ve been only the second-ever occupants.

After they’d bought, they rewired and replumbed, and more recent investments saw shower rooms, tiling, and sanitary ware also upgraded, along with internal door changes.

Pantry

Furniture is on a par with the fabrics — well-crafted and from names like Coach House, One World, and Neptune…

Why mention them here? Well, there’s an option to buy some of the furniture too, by negotiation, as the trade-down vendors may not need all of the items, so if you like the look, go for it.

House wise, pristine No 10 has three reception rooms; a painted kitchen; utility; guest WC; five bedrooms (two en suite) and there’s also multi-purpose ground-floor room with garden access, ideal for multi-generational family living.

VERDICT: Accommodating home, in distinctive colonial style, in a top west suburban location, and with all the shopping already done for the new owners who may ,just want to move in, and sit down in comfort.