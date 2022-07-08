Prayers answered at €585k apartment in former Ursuline convent conversion

|
Blackrock Village, Cork
|
€585,000
|
Size
|
127 sq m (1,367 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
Exempt
Reckoned to be the first resale offer in the development of the former Ursuline Convent in the south-east city suburb, No 25 is fresh to market with agents Lisney/Sotheby’s International Realty, with a €585,000 AMV, for a 1,367 sq ft two-bed apartment, in gleaming and colourful condition.
The Price Register shows the progress of the sales from 2016, and it shows apartment No 25 Blackrock House selling in 2018, for a recorded €533,450.
Mr O’Sullivan has a feel already for who might be looking for an apartment in Cork at the upper end of the price scale: he’s just recently sold 11 The Sherkin, a three-bed apartment at Lancaster Gate in the city centre for €680,000 ( €695k AMV), and in 2020 he got an even €1 million for No 19 in the same scheme between the city centre and UCC, a three-bed penthouse to a buyer back from the US with Munster roots.
Out at Blackrock, meanwhile, the upgrade of the public areas has continued in line with the surge in the area’s overall appeal both for visitors, walkers, tourists, and schools going to the castle observatory.
Ditto, of course for residents, and all part of a masterplan outlined more than a decade back by City Hall when the convent building was coming for sale/redevelopment, and as the Mahon/Blackrock peninsula stepped up a gear following major infrastructure upgrades, including the Jack Lynch Tunnel.
The purchasers of No 25 oversaw the final finishes and decor here, including the high-quality built-ins and extensive bookshelves which, along with furnishings, inject a strong note of contemporary colour into the venerable setting of a building with a 250-year pedigree. It dates to the late 1700s when it was built for a local merchant Christopher Tuckey, and carried the name Pleasant Fields.
The Ursuline Order got this house in the early 1800s, having been in Cork since the 1770s, starting a school by their convent.
Its sale comes with a reserved car space, and there’s gated access and communal sit-out areas to the south, overlooking a tiny garden room like a minuscule oratory, with the balance of the Ursuline Order’s lands now home to various sections of the Eden development first outlined by developer Kieran Coughlan’s Lyonshall company via architects O’Mahony Pike. Elements later sold to Pierce Construction for up to €30m, and Firestone Developments who took on the convent conservation job, and later owners now include Glenveagh Homes for the new-builds, while Dublin-based Michael Roden of Merrion Property Services oversaw the last stages of the convent’s near-religious conversion to luxury apartments.