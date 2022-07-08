Prayers answered at €585k apartment in former Ursuline convent conversion

IF you missed out the last time around, when the high-end apartments in Cork’s convent conversion in Blackrock first went for sale, here’s a belated chance to buy, in a magnificent period property, now christened Blackrock House.

Exterior view, two-bed unit 25 is one of 27 in the pristine conversion job

Reckoned to be the first resale offer in the development of the former Ursuline Convent in the south-east city suburb, No 25 is fresh to market with agents Lisney/Sotheby’s International Realty, with a €585,000 AMV, for a 1,367 sq ft two-bed apartment, in gleaming and colourful condition.

It’s on the second floor of the elegant 18th century building, conserved to a very high standard and having passed through three sets of hands before the scheme of 27 apartments in the historic building got offered for sale in 2016.

Communal entrance hall grandeur

The Price Register shows the progress of the sales from 2016, and it shows apartment No 25 Blackrock House selling in 2018, for a recorded €533,450.

It’s now the first resale, says selling agent Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney/Sotheby’s, who is selling for buyers with local links and who are relocating abroad, to live in sunnier climes.

With four viewings lined up for this Saturday, he says its one of the most prestigious apartment offers in all of Cork, given the primacy of the address and the period quality of the building (a protected structure) with its high ceilings, ornate plasterwork, large windows, gardens, and river glimpse views.

Contemporary twists inside

Mr O’Sullivan has a feel already for who might be looking for an apartment in Cork at the upper end of the price scale: he’s just recently sold 11 The Sherkin, a three-bed apartment at Lancaster Gate in the city centre for €680,000 ( €695k AMV), and in 2020 he got an even €1 million for No 19 in the same scheme between the city centre and UCC, a three-bed penthouse to a buyer back from the US with Munster roots.

Out at Blackrock, meanwhile, the upgrade of the public areas has continued in line with the surge in the area’s overall appeal both for visitors, walkers, tourists, and schools going to the castle observatory.

Blackrock Sunday Market

Ditto, of course for residents, and all part of a masterplan outlined more than a decade back by City Hall when the convent building was coming for sale/redevelopment, and as the Mahon/Blackrock peninsula stepped up a gear following major infrastructure upgrades, including the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

See the light?

The purchasers of No 25 oversaw the final finishes and decor here, including the high-quality built-ins and extensive bookshelves which, along with furnishings, inject a strong note of contemporary colour into the venerable setting of a building with a 250-year pedigree. It dates to the late 1700s when it was built for a local merchant Christopher Tuckey, and carried the name Pleasant Fields.

It’s still an entirely pleasant setting, of course, though what was originally farmland on the outer edges of Cork city is now one of the most prosperous and ‘des-res’ addresses, with some of the best period houses in the city stretched along the length of the Blackrock Road.

Picture: Denis Scannell

The Ursuline Order got this house in the early 1800s, having been in Cork since the 1770s, starting a school by their convent.

Right through the 20th century, they held the property and 32 acres of land in the heart of the former fishing village — it’s still only a net’s cast or short trawl of the pier, now a lively amenity hub, and weekend market spot, with the Marina offering another leafy, pedestrianised route back to the city centre.

Mr O’Sullivan says “the sale offer of No 25 of the 27 luxury apartments contained within the historical Ursuline Convent offers potential purchasers the opportunity to acquire property within one of Cork’s most historic buildings,” and it’s a stunning two-bedroomed, second-floor apartment with dual aspect and views over towards Blackrock Pier, and over communal gardens to the south.

It’s a good-sized two-bed, with two bathrooms (one en suite), up on the second floor with ceiling heights of 12’, and accommodation includes hall, open plan kitchen/dining/living area, and a utility room. Main rooms have coved ceilings and contemporary light fittings — the elaborate plasterwork and ceiling roses are more confined to communal areas (see pics, left and right, above), and the development’s exceptional entrance hall, with oak parquet floor.

Its sale comes with a reserved car space, and there’s gated access and communal sit-out areas to the south, overlooking a tiny garden room like a minuscule oratory, with the balance of the Ursuline Order’s lands now home to various sections of the Eden development first outlined by developer Kieran Coughlan’s Lyonshall company via architects O’Mahony Pike. Elements later sold to Pierce Construction for up to €30m, and Firestone Developments who took on the convent conservation job, and later owners now include Glenveagh Homes for the new-builds, while Dublin-based Michael Roden of Merrion Property Services oversaw the last stages of the convent’s near-religious conversion to luxury apartments.

The new pier and plaza in Blackrock Village opening in 2017.

The work involved numerous, conservation firms and sub-contractors on this listed building, ornamented across its 15-bay facade. Up to 200 original windows had to be removed for conservation, including oval and spoked windows, fan lights, Palladian windows, as well as tripartite door frames, Tuscan and Corinthian columns — the works.

(Separately sold, and now professional offices, was the chapel, with windows by Harry Clarke).

VERDICT: An easy-keep slice of Cork history, perfect for better-off traders down, or relocators looking for a base near the city and harbour.