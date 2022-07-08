Kinsale sheen to shine on €1.45m Sandycove dormer done with panache

"I JUST love property,” enthuses the owner of Sandycove Lodge, an all-stone-finished detached home built along the lines of a Victorian hunting lodge, on a ridge above Sandycove in South Cork, privy to passing marine traffic by the Bulman rock, the mouth of Kinsale harbour, and with views over fields of barley, to Sandycove island — in all, a pastoral and coastal idyll.

Dormer, but with panache

The site at Ardkilly Ridge and Sandycove, between Kinsale town and the Old Head of Kinsale Golf Course and headland, was spotted in a car rear-view mirror nearly 25 years ago by former auctioneer and planning consultant Pacelli Nolan and her husband Ted. The views caught their attention as they left a beach visit to super-scenic Sandycove.

Luckily for the couple and then young and mobile family, it was before planning restrictions got severely tightened around 2000: they managed to buy land and build a one-off home, designed to their own spec and personally project managed, which now comes to market for the first time.

Barleycove? No, fields of barley, by Sandycove, just west of Kinsale harbour and overlooking popular seaswiming challenge, the Sandycove Island circuit

At the time, Straffan-born Pacelli had worked previously as a Montessori teacher in Douglas, and she and Ted later bought a Kinsale town period house, opening the high-end B&B Desmond House in a period house.

The late Ted Nolan was a well-known garda, who later did a BCL and worked as a litigation and health and safety consultant, while Pacelli turned her hand to auctioneering, working for a West Cork agency into the mid 2000s, with Kinsale her special beat. She later did a masters in urban planning and sustainable development at UCC, and worked for several years with a Cork City firm of consultants.

Interior glimpse

Along the way the couple refined this home, and reared two children, who both now work outside the country - so, Pacelli is now selling the Kinsale Nolan family pad.

It’s listed at €1.475m with estate agent Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes/Christies International Realty. If you are not generally on the hunt for a €1m+ property, Roseanne might be familiar to TV viewers as a guest/presenter on Selling Ireland’s Exclusive Homes, where it is understood a new series may be in the wings.

Roseanne De Vere-Hunt

Price-wise, Sandycove Lodge isn’t out of that league either. However, the difference here is that, whilst it’s an immaculate home and sizeable at over 2,900 sq ft, it doesn’t need a further penny spent on it — unlike some of the country piles that hit that show’s TV screens and which could drain the best-lined pockets and purses.

It is a lodge in name more than nature. The detached double-fronted home has two-storey bays and a side sun room that faces the sea and the views. There is also a one-bed apartment linked to it, which has been designed and built so it could be made into two storeys if ever needed.

Polished mahogany staircase and spindles

It’s been done in coursed Kealkil stone (with brick quoins and window surrounds) by a skilled mason. The roof is French slate, windows are K-glass in cedarwood frames, internal doors are waxed Honduran pine, and other joinery and the bespoke turned stair spindles are in polished mahogany.

The entire build was done by direct labour — overseen by a certain woman of the house and acknowledged property fiend — in just 10 months from October ’98 to August ’99.

200 year old former church door is protected by glass outside doors

Other special touches include a main door that is 200 years old, salvaged from an old church; glazing by the porch includes one-off stained glass panels designed by — well, you can guess? — and an Adam-style white marble fireplace with fire basket in one reception room and an Edwardian-style timber surround in another.

The doffing of the cap to earlier days’ design continues in the main bedroom’s en suite, where there’s a Victorian cast-iron, roll-top bath, while all four of the first-floor bedrooms have a private bath/shower room.

Bedroom view over tillage land: the Old Head of Kinsale Golf Course is a few miles away to the west

Yet, it all gets a very modern B2 BER stamp of approval, and the grounds of 1.34 acres are private, reached by a short drive past stone entrance pillars with electric gates.

Beside the home is the one-bed apartment, a storage building, and a carport/boat shelter.

Ms De Vere Hunt guides at €1.475m, clearly with a portion of that valuation down to the views and Kinsale proximity, plus build quality.

Sandycove's Avalon has gone 'sale agreed' at over €2m

Nearby, a more contemporary-designed Sandycove home, Avalon, has recently gone ‘sale agreed’, having carried a €2.35m AMV but likely to have sold for a bit under that — it has yet to appear on the Price Register.

Among Sandycove’s long-time family residents is ex-UCC president Gerry Wrixon in a Georgian villa by the water on lots of ground and constantly invested in. If and when that ever comes to market, it’ll make for another pretty exclusive one for the telly.

VERDICT: A Sandycove stand-alone near the top tourist town on the Wild Atlantic Way, a popular sea-swimming island, and a world-famous golf course.