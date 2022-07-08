Kinsale sheen to shine on €1.45m Sandycove dormer done with panache

|
Sandycove, Kinsale, Wild Atlantic Way
|
€1.475m
|
Size
|
275 sq m (2,940 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C1
The site at Ardkilly Ridge and Sandycove, between Kinsale town and the Old Head of Kinsale Golf Course and headland, was spotted in a car rear-view mirror nearly 25 years ago by former auctioneer and planning consultant Pacelli Nolan and her husband Ted. The views caught their attention as they left a beach visit to super-scenic Sandycove.
Luckily for the couple and then young and mobile family, it was before planning restrictions got severely tightened around 2000: they managed to buy land and build a one-off home, designed to their own spec and personally project managed, which now comes to market for the first time.
The late Ted Nolan was a well-known garda, who later did a BCL and worked as a litigation and health and safety consultant, while Pacelli turned her hand to auctioneering, working for a West Cork agency into the mid 2000s, with Kinsale her special beat. She later did a masters in urban planning and sustainable development at UCC, and worked for several years with a Cork City firm of consultants.
It’s listed at €1.475m with estate agent Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes/Christies International Realty. If you are not generally on the hunt for a €1m+ property, Roseanne might be familiar to TV viewers as a guest/presenter on Selling Ireland’s Exclusive Homes, where it is understood a new series may be in the wings.
Price-wise, Sandycove Lodge isn’t out of that league either. However, the difference here is that, whilst it’s an immaculate home and sizeable at over 2,900 sq ft, it doesn’t need a further penny spent on it — unlike some of the country piles that hit that show’s TV screens and which could drain the best-lined pockets and purses.
It is a lodge in name more than nature. The detached double-fronted home has two-storey bays and a side sun room that faces the sea and the views. There is also a one-bed apartment linked to it, which has been designed and built so it could be made into two storeys if ever needed.
Other special touches include a main door that is 200 years old, salvaged from an old church; glazing by the porch includes one-off stained glass panels designed by — well, you can guess? — and an Adam-style white marble fireplace with fire basket in one reception room and an Edwardian-style timber surround in another.
Yet, it all gets a very modern B2 BER stamp of approval, and the grounds of 1.34 acres are private, reached by a short drive past stone entrance pillars with electric gates.
Ms De Vere Hunt guides at €1.475m, clearly with a portion of that valuation down to the views and Kinsale proximity, plus build quality.