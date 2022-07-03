Dive into €625k  Mount Ovel home with old garden swimming pool

|
Mount Ovel, Rochestown, Cork
|
€625,000
|
Size
|
160 sq m (1,722 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4/5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
D1
COMING fairly rapidly on the heels of the sale of the house next door is No 25, Mount Ovel, a vaguely Georgian-style red-brick detached family home, with a little used small outdoor swimming pool, just off Clarkes Hill in Rochestown.
No 24 Mount Ovel came for sale two years ago, just as Covid struck, with a €595,000 AMV quoted for a 1,658 sq ft four-bed family home, and the Price Register shows it making €520,000 in 2021.
Now, sizes and conditions vary here: some of the original Mount Ovel homes stretch to over 2,000 sq ft, and one, owned by an architect, made €1.4m at market peak in the mid 2000s — a price level very unlikely to be repeated.
At ground there’s a good-sized main reception room, about 12’ by 25’ and it’s double aspect with fireplace, plus there’s a study, kitchen, utility and guest WC, along with a side hall linking the house to an attached garage, with upgrade/conversion scope.
