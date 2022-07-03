Dive into €625k  Mount Ovel home with old garden swimming pool

COMING fairly rapidly on the heels of the sale of the house next door is No 25, Mount Ovel, a vaguely Georgian-style red-brick detached family home, with a little used small outdoor swimming pool, just off Clarkes Hill in Rochestown.

There's a pool and diving board, little used of late

The development — at the bottom of the hill which is now dominated on the top by the Mount Oval development of c 800- houses and apartments — dates back about 50 years, and there’s been an increasing bit of turnover as families move on, or trade down.

No 24 Mount Ovel came for sale two years ago, just as Covid struck, with a €595,000 AMV quoted for a 1,658 sq ft four-bed family home, and the Price Register shows it making €520,000 in 2021.

25 Mount Ovel interior

Previous relatively recent prices paid here range from €585,000 for No 3 to €610,000 for No 15 (in 2014), and No 4 made a recorded €670,000 in ‘21.

Now, sizes and conditions vary here: some of the original Mount Ovel homes stretch to over 2,000 sq ft, and one, owned by an architect, made €1.4m at market peak in the mid 2000s — a price level very unlikely to be repeated.

Mature garden

Carrying a price of less that 50% of that outlier boom time sum is No 25, on the other side of the road, south-facing in front, and with an attached garage.

It’s got 1,722 sq ft, and manages to fit in five first floor bedrooms, two of them singles, and three reasonable-size double, plus main family bathroom and one en suite.

At ground there’s a good-sized main reception room, about 12’ by 25’ and it’s double aspect with fireplace, plus there’s a study, kitchen, utility and guest WC, along with a side hall linking the house to an attached garage, with upgrade/conversion scope.

Black and white kitchen

While acknowledging the traditional layout, auctioneer Jackie Cohalan says the home “has been loved for decades but is now ready for the next stage; a 21st century transformation where space and light are to the fore.”

The ground are very mature, as befits gardens which have been able to mature gently over the decades, and lower portion includes a small, oval-shaped swimming pool with diving board, showing signs of little use for years but which could be imaginatively recreated given the pandemic times pivot to more enjoyment of gardens, outdoor spaces and garden entertainment options.

VERDICT: Take the plunge.

Mount Ovel, Rochestown, Cork

€625,000

Size: 160 sq m 91,722 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 4/5

Bathrooms: 3

BER: D1

