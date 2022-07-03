Tuck in: no trouble at Mill House in West Cork for €455,000 with history of corn and tuck mill uses

|
Gearagh, Rosscarbery
|
€455,000
|
Size
|
154 sq m (1,650 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
E1
The property is located roadside, on a quiet route northwest of Clonakilty town at a spot called Gearagh, near Rossmore. It is close too to the picturesque Argideen Bridge and an old ford on the Argideen River, which meanders at its own leisurely pace, along some 23km from Reenascreena to the sea in Timoleague and Courtmacsherry. A popular trout and salmon river, it bypasses the town of Clonakilty on its way, refusing it seems to have taken a short cut to the ocean.
The addition of a private house came by the mid-19th century, and notes on the then-owner, a John Hawkins, who leased 140 acres from the Earl of Bandon, detail the tuck mill (which ceased in the mid-1800s), the corn mill, house and he also sublet four other small houses here.
Its occupants have been here for about 20 years and are now set to relocate to be close to family in Kerry, and are reluctantly selling, says Con O’Neill, who prices their clearly, much-loved home here at €455,000.
He says the stone-built and slate-roofed home with c 1,600 sq ft in all has been renovated “into a home full of both character and comfort,” with due respect for older features, blending old and new.
Due largely to its age, and stone construction not hidden inside or out in swathes of bland insulation, it gets an E2 BER, but upgraded windows and French doors to the gardens do have an A-rating.
Among the individual touches too are the mix of stone and curvaceous render section on the long roadside wall, and the placing of rough sawn timber planks high on the gable, and above the porch’s half door.
Viewings are only starting now via Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill’s Clonakilty offices, with Clonakility and Rosscarbery about a 15-minute drive. The more immediate locale has a national school at Kilmeen, a Drinagh Co-op, and much natural backwater beauty by the Argideen, with the local community having recently created a park and seating by the three-arched 1860s stone bridge on Mill House’s back doorstep.