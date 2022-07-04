Four-faced liar is part of the panorama from €390,000 Richmond Hill home

No 19 is ideal for wanna-be city dwellers
Four-faced liar is part of the panorama from €390,000 Richmond Hill home

19 Richmond Hill Cork city

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 06:00
Tommy Barker

Richmond Hill, Cork City

€390,000

Size

92 sq m (985 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

D1

THERE’s no mistaking where you are when you go through the mid-terraced No 19 Richmond Hill – it’s got views of Cork’s icon, Shandon Steeple from the back of this mid-terraced home.

Rear view from 19 Richmond Hill
Rear view from 19 Richmond Hill

Period in style, set just back off the steep hill which parallels St Patrick’s Hill to its west and above the Watercourse Road, it’s a home with easy access to Cork city, and to offices and retail in Blackpool, with Apple’s HQ on the top of the facing hill, down and up the valley.

Previously a family home for many years, No 19 is likely to appeal to urbanistas and those who relish city living convenience and its selling agent Dan Howard observes “it’s a really nice house, and feedback seems strong from first-time buyers, working in the city.”

He guides the three-bed, mid-terraced city home of just under 1,000 sq ft at €390,000, which appear to be a step up from previous sale results on Richmond Hill, possibly carrying a slight premium over former rentals.

No 20 fetched €340,000 back in 2018, the only house in the area to make over the €300k barrier, bar the extremely winsome 26A Richmond Cottage, an urban oasis dating to 1860, with a 1,050 sq ft detached on walled gardens which featured here in May ’21 with a €385,000 AMV: No 26A fetched €360,000.

No 19 is double-fronted, with centre hall, three first floor bedrooms (two with fireplaces) plus black and white tiled bathrooms with shower, and the stairs has some feature wood paneling on the turn and polished hardwood handrail.

At ground are two slender reception rooms, one with double doors to a patio/terrace, and the kitchen is behind that room, with a glass panel/window between the rooms to allow light to pass from east and west, and there’s also a door with external steps up to the front entrance, and another door at the back for sit-out, paved patio access looking toward St Anne’s Shandon over greenery, with a small shed for storage.

VERDICT: This D1-rated home has charm, but may be at the upper end of the price scale for many aspiring first-time buyers.

More in this section

City to County: Dublin's East Wall for €495,000 or Tramore clifftop for €400,000  City to County: Dublin's East Wall for €495,000 or Tramore clifftop for €400,000 
Tuck in: no trouble at Mill House in West Cork for €455,000 with history of corn and tuck mill uses Tuck in: no trouble at Mill House in West Cork for €455,000 with history of corn and tuck mill uses
Greenbacks needed for Cork's €1.2 m Greenbanks, with links to Cork rock and blues legend Rory Gallagher Greenbacks needed for Cork's €1.2 m Greenbanks, with links to Cork rock and blues legend Rory Gallagher
Four-faced liar is part of the panorama from €390,000 Richmond Hill home

Dive into €625k Mount Ovel home with old garden swimming pool

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices