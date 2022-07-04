Four-faced liar is part of the panorama from €390,000 Richmond Hill home

THERE’s no mistaking where you are when you go through the mid-terraced No 19 Richmond Hill – it’s got views of Cork’s icon, Shandon Steeple from the back of this mid-terraced home.

Rear view from 19 Richmond Hill

Period in style, set just back off the steep hill which parallels St Patrick’s Hill to its west and above the Watercourse Road, it’s a home with easy access to Cork city, and to offices and retail in Blackpool, with Apple’s HQ on the top of the facing hill, down and up the valley.

Previously a family home for many years, No 19 is likely to appeal to urbanistas and those who relish city living convenience and its selling agent Dan Howard observes “it’s a really nice house, and feedback seems strong from first-time buyers, working in the city.”

He guides the three-bed, mid-terraced city home of just under 1,000 sq ft at €390,000, which appear to be a step up from previous sale results on Richmond Hill, possibly carrying a slight premium over former rentals.

No 20 fetched €340,000 back in 2018, the only house in the area to make over the €300k barrier, bar the extremely winsome 26A Richmond Cottage, an urban oasis dating to 1860, with a 1,050 sq ft detached on walled gardens which featured here in May ’21 with a €385,000 AMV: No 26A fetched €360,000.

No 19 is double-fronted, with centre hall, three first floor bedrooms (two with fireplaces) plus black and white tiled bathrooms with shower, and the stairs has some feature wood paneling on the turn and polished hardwood handrail.

At ground are two slender reception rooms, one with double doors to a patio/terrace, and the kitchen is behind that room, with a glass panel/window between the rooms to allow light to pass from east and west, and there’s also a door with external steps up to the front entrance, and another door at the back for sit-out, paved patio access looking toward St Anne’s Shandon over greenery, with a small shed for storage.

VERDICT: This D1-rated home has charm, but may be at the upper end of the price scale for many aspiring first-time buyers.