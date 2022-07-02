Two homes, a restored mill race and a swimming pool are part of the pretty €650k package at Ballindud, Co Waterford

Mill Cottage at Ballindud near Waterford city is pretty and interesting enough to tempt passing tourists to stop and snap.

There’s a bit of history to go with the prettiness of the tiny pink and white one-bed cottage which has a full sized mill wheel and a distinctive walled garden with three circular apertures as well as a modern steel tree of life wall design.

Research carried out by the family who have owned the property for almost 90 years, shows that the original corn mill on this site was probably built by the Knights Templar when they were granted land in Waterford in the 12th Century.

When the family purchased the 19th century stone cottage, the mill wheel was long gone, but the father of the current owner reconstructed the mill building in the 1970s and reinstated the mill race using an old steel mill from Kilkenny.

He also used old stone scattered on the 1.1 acre site around the cottage to build a walled garden with five circular apertures. And although people wonder about the purpose of the circles, his son says they are purely decorative.

The son renovated the mill cottage in 2015 – reroofing it, fitting timber sash windows and a half door which he painted pink while also putting in electric heating and modern kitchen units.

Currently used as a holiday rental, the Mill cottage has 560 sq ft of living space. This includes a kitchen, a bedroom, a shower room and a small sitting room with an ingenious fire surround made by the owner with scrap metal and parts of farm implements.

Planning permission has recently been obtained for a 930 sq ft extension at the rear of the cottage.

In the 1960s the family who own Mill Cottage built their three-bed bungalow home on a section of the site behind the Mill on the other side of the mill race.

Upgraded in 2016 this bungalow, which is called The Foyle, is now divided into two self-contained units - one a stylish modern two-bed property and the other a smaller, traditional style one-bed property in a flat roofed section at the rear.

The owner who replaced the mill wheel and built the walled garden at the mill cottage also put in an outdoor swimming pool in the garden of The Foyle.

The unheated pool, estimated by his son to be 15 metres long, is quite usual feature for a bungalow now and must have been even more so in the 1970s.

The division of the property took place in 2016 when the two bed section was insulated and fitted with triple glazing. Accommodation in this includes an ultra modern kitchen living area with red patio doors, polished floor tiles, a high gloss blue and white kitchen, an 8 kw stove and pink glass panelled doors.

In this section there’s also a utility space, two bedrooms and a modern bathroom. In the more traditional section at the rear which was used as a granny flat, there’s a kitchen diner, a small utility room and a large en suite bedroom.

The Foyle is on a half-acre site and has a double garage, flower gardens,two patios as well as a swimming pool.

Last year the owner reroofed the property and fitted solar panels and a 4kw battery.

Located on the Tramore Road, a little over 5 km from Waterford city, the properties are being sold by Purcell properties who say that a range of options are on offer.

Mill Cottage on a 1.1 acre site has a guide of €275,000, The Foyle and its half-acre site have a guide of €375,000 while the two properties together have an asking price of €650,000, explains auctioneer Conor Purcell.

VERDICT: Two properties with a whole range of interesting options.