The dearest homes in Cork city in the '80s, Blackrock's Janeville is holding its own

Blackrock Road, Cork city €1.1m Size 238 sq m (2563 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

THE general consensus is that the ‘80s are all the rage again (Kate Bush still Running Up that Hill, Top Gun sequel, Cold War), which bodes well for the sale of ‘80s home, No 21 Janeville.

All the reasons that made it a solid family home in the first place remain valid: size (2,563 sq ft), first-rate location (off the Blackrock Road, near city centre).

Another perk is that it’s at the end of a cul de sac, ergo, larger corner site and, handily, direct pedestrian access, via a private gate from the rear garden, to the Boreenmanna Road.

Unlike the rest of Janeville, the residents of No 21 do not have to trek up Temple Hill to reach Páirc Uí Rinn, which is literally, over the garden wall.

Janeville, Ballintemple, with Páirc Uí Rinn in the background

The owners of No 21 bought the site in 1981, started building in ‘82 and were in their new home in time for the new school term, in August 1983. While builder PJ Hegarty built the first half dozen homes in Janeville in the late ‘70s, the estate wasn’t finished out until the ‘80s, when local builder Michael Burke bought remaining sites on one side of the estate and builder Paddy Walsh bought on the opposite side. Two of those sites were in turn put up for sale, one of which was bought by the owners of No 21.

When building, they engaged with Denis Higgins, the architect who had drawn the house designs for Janeville in the first place. As a vote of confidence in his own work, he lived in the first house in the estate, and indeed Michael Burke invested too, with one of Janeville’s homes still in the builder’s family. The owners of No 21 made a couple of tweaks, including reconfiguring the rear layout to create a cosy TV room off the kitchen diner and widening the car port, which they say has been a godsend in bad weather, for unloading kids and shopping.

TV room with double doors to south-facing patio

There’s a sort of American sensibility to these Janeville homes largely down to the car ports, which were not a typical design feature of 1980s Irish housing.

Carport

But then Janeville wasn't typical of most city estates, where homes are often cheek-by-jowl with handkerchief-size gardens. Moreover Janeville had the dearest homes in town, just as nearby, newer, and more congested Lindeville is considered one of the city’s priciest estates nowadays. In fact No 25 Lindeville has just entered the Property Price Register (PPR) having sold this month for a whopping €1.3m.

The most recent sale in Janeville didn’t pass the €1m mark (No 11 sold in 2018 for €820,000) but in pre-register, early-noughties-boomtime, it’s believed that kind of figure was not only reached, but breached. No 21 is hoping to do it again, as Der O’Riordan of Barry Auctioneers brings it to market with a guide price of €1.1m.

He says it’s a terrific family home, with great space, a good layout and tremendous light levels thanks to a plentiful supply of large windows, like the big bay in the large front living room that lets let right through to the dining room behind, where glazed wall panels let in more light from the hall.

Spacious living room

Glazed wall between dining room and hall

The TV room has patio doors to the large south-facing side garden, and the generous kitchen diner has plenty of windows too overlooking the immaculate rear garden.

Kitchen diner

Bigger than a lot of kitchens is the adjoining utility room.

Large utility room

It’s been a terrific holding pen for muddy boots, pets etc. The woman of the house says it’s the hardest working room in No 21, closely followed by the downstairs study/office.

Overhead, the main bedroom of four has an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe that in some Janeville homes is a fifth bedroom.

The most perfect spot of all though has to be the garden, fully enclosed to the rear and sides, mowed with military precision, and with the loveliest Liscannor stone paths and low feature walls of old dressed limestone, salvaged from the original Silversprings Hotel in Tivoli by the builders.

1 Janeville, Blackrock road

The gardens are perfectly aspected to catch the sun at different times and different seating areas reflect this.

Not infringing on the lawn is a large garage and shed, and fronting the garage is a large courtyard area, created when the builder decided to build at the centre of the site, (it was originally going to be closer to the neighbouring home).

No 21 has been “future proofed” Mr O’Riordan says, “which very few people were doing in 1983” and this included pumping cavity blocks with insulation and double lining the attic. A high-efficiency firebird boiler can be adapted easily if new owners opt for gas instead of oil. The house has a very laudable C1 energy rating, not bad for an ‘80s home.

No 21 has been a very happy family home, the owners say, one that “wrapped its arms around them” and while they are sorry to move on, it’s time to downsize, with their children reared. A new owner might do some modernising, but as Mr O’Riordan says, the house is immediately liveable.

There’s a good chance a lot of people at the upper end of the market will want to view No 21. With a €1.1m guide, traders-up will dominate, quite possibly buyers of an ‘80s vintage themselves, who are just about hitting career peak and have a young family. The general Ballintemple area has much for young families – nearby sports grounds, greenways, Marina Park – and Janeville is perfectly positioned within it.

VERDICT: A terrifically accommodating family home on a very fine site in an area that commands some of the highest prices in town.