Forget Cape Cod: Wild Atlantic Way beauty spot has it all on Cape Cork's doorstep

THERE’S more than a touch of the ‘Kennedy Compound’ family living vibe about Adrigole Park: it too is a water-fronting property mix, and it also includes three houses — but the backdrop is pure, pure West Cork.

Jaw-dropping on a fine day, Adrigole and the Caha Mountains backdrop

Rather than Cape Cod, Nantucket Sound and Hyannis Port in Massachussetts, it’s a Bantry Bay property by the scenic village which sparsely scatters itself along several kilometres of the Beara peninsula and Ardigole river estuary, against the backdrop of the Caha Mountains, imperious Hungry Hill, with waterfalls and cascades in winter, and breathtaking beauty in walks, cycles and climbs all around like the Healy Pass.

And, for want of a boast, it’s a bigger property compound, too, than the Kennedys, at least in land terms.

Cape Cod and the Kennedy compound at Hyannis Port, in 1999

Further, and post-pandemic there’s quite a global surge among the super rich/high net worth elite for inter-generational family living set ups, with West Cork case alone possibly being Horse Island in Roaringwater Bay, and Glengarriff Castle, each of them recent multi-million euro swoops from overseas.

Compound interest by the coast

The famed Kennedy compound has a history stretching back before JFKs’ US presidential election bid in 1960 which he mounted from Cape Cod is on six acres, and comprised three houses. Now, Adrigole Park’s trio of houses isn’t quite in the same league, but it does stand on 45 acres of private land, securely fenced in, with an an impressive 1.6kms of private shoreline with the odd intrusion of CCTV masts in a few spots.

With privacy and a headland on offer, Adrigole Park comes to the open market this summer with Catherine McAuliffe and Michael O’Donovan of Savills Cork offices, and they guide at a lofty enough €2.25 million: at that, it’s unlikely to be bought by locals, so for those overseas, that’s $2.38m for US-based property scout, or £1.94 million for those in the UK, possibly looking to have a European Brexit bolthole to retreat to.

Picturesque scene at Adrigole pier. Picture Denis Scannell

Adrigole Park has been the super-private holiday bolt hole of an extended Irish business family based in the UK, who embraced the ownership of land in such a special setting, one that has only grown in international appeal since they first saw its potential, even more so since the marketing coup that is the Wild Atlantic Way, followed by a coronavirus-driven rush to coastal living.

Main five-bed house

The mix includes a very comfortable four-bed 2,800 sq ft bungalow called Heath House, and two smaller two-beds, called Cromlich and Pinegrove, each of c 1,200 sq ft, plus a garage/store, games and snooker room, along with internal tarmac drive, almost suburban high hedges, lawns shaved to within an inch of their lives and then ringed by secure paddocks, served by a barn, machinery shed and outbuildings, with a shelter belt of trees on the shoreline, with private land on the east boundary to a shingle cove.

Get the point? Land outlined, with promontory beauty

The most beautiful part of the land is the rocky headland promontory at the furthest point from the trio of houses: might the next owner of Adrigole Park seek permission to build something truly spectacular, yet modest, out here, subject to planning consents?

The trio are well-built and easily kept, with updated bathrooms, all showing very little sign of use over the several decades they’ve been in situ.

Principal bedroom suite

It’s likely, if being done now, they’d be far more bespoke to their grounds and vistas, with glass everywhere for view soaking, and lots of water access points.

As they stand, they barely seem to bat an eyelid to the beauty they are surrounded by: there are no look-out points, no eyries, no meandering paths to the bay, no jetties, piers or pontoons, no evidence of enjoying watersports and the world beyond, so perhaps it’s

very much been a lock-in retreat when over from London?

VERDICT: come drop anchor in Adrigole? The (further) potential of this spot in a welcoming, small Beara community between Glengarriff and Castletownbere is so clear: there’s already a boat and kayak hire centre, plus yacht moorings at the West Cork Sailing Centre, one km along the shoreline to the east, by a pier, past the GAA club.