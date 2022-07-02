Forget Cape Cod: Wild Atlantic Way beauty spot has it all on Cape Cork's doorstep

|
Adrigole, Beara Peninsula, West Cork
|
€2.25m
|
Size
|
494 sq m (5,320 sq ft) across three houses
|
Bedrooms
|
4 +2 + 2
|
Bathrooms
|
5 + 1 + 1
|
BER
|
E1/E2
Rather than Cape Cod, Nantucket Sound and Hyannis Port in Massachussetts, it’s a Bantry Bay property by the scenic village which sparsely scatters itself along several kilometres of the Beara peninsula and Ardigole river estuary, against the backdrop of the Caha Mountains, imperious Hungry Hill, with waterfalls and cascades in winter, and breathtaking beauty in walks, cycles and climbs all around like the Healy Pass.
And, for want of a boast, it’s a bigger property compound, too, than the Kennedys, at least in land terms.
The famed Kennedy compound has a history stretching back before JFKs’ US presidential election bid in 1960 which he mounted from Cape Cod is on six acres, and comprised three houses. Now, Adrigole Park’s trio of houses isn’t quite in the same league, but it does stand on 45 acres of private land, securely fenced in, with an an impressive 1.6kms of private shoreline with the odd intrusion of CCTV masts in a few spots.
With privacy and a headland on offer, Adrigole Park comes to the open market this summer with Catherine McAuliffe and Michael O’Donovan of Savills Cork offices, and they guide at a lofty enough €2.25 million: at that, it’s unlikely to be bought by locals, so for those overseas, that’s $2.38m for US-based property scout, or £1.94 million for those in the UK, possibly looking to have a European Brexit bolthole to retreat to.
Adrigole Park has been the super-private holiday bolt hole of an extended Irish business family based in the UK, who embraced the ownership of land in such a special setting, one that has only grown in international appeal since they first saw its potential, even more so since the marketing coup that is the Wild Atlantic Way, followed by a coronavirus-driven rush to coastal living.
The most beautiful part of the land is the rocky headland promontory at the furthest point from the trio of houses: might the next owner of Adrigole Park seek permission to build something truly spectacular, yet modest, out here, subject to planning consents?
The trio are well-built and easily kept, with updated bathrooms, all showing very little sign of use over the several decades they’ve been in situ.