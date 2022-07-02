Room to roam in €695,000 pristine East Cork home near the sea

|
Aghada, East Cork
|
€695,000
|
Size
|
453 sq m (4,850 sq ft) on 3.8 acres
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
B2
Listed with a €695,000 AMV, the property near Cork harbour at Aghada and Saleen, and beaches by Ballybrannigan about two miles hike away, this 4,850 sq ft home is a walk-in proposition, with cubic area to its credit thanks to soaring, vaulted ceilings, as much as square footage.
When this home was first built, its owners might well have expected it to become a €1m+ property: after all, it was 2007, at peak market, when money was swirling around the Irish economy, and funnelling into property.
That kitchen, now recently painted, has top name brands such as Aga, with a four-oven electric model, Smeg, Neff, half and half Fisher and Paykel dishwashers, Miele appliances in the utility which is, in effect a second/back kitchen with Rangemaster oven, Samsung fridge/freezer, granite tops, and a double Belfast sink.
With grown children at third level, they’d thought of selling and relocating five years ago, and put it on the market in 2017 with a €690,000 guide.
In the event, they didn’t sell, and their plans evolved and altered. Still keen on the area, they’ve decided to build a trade-down home in a front portion of their considerable grounds, and are now selling this substantial family home, with 1,100 sq ft detached lofted garage with mezzanine on Ducon concrete slab, on 3.8 acres. The price guide has barely altered from the brief 2017 market foray (up just €5k to €695,000), only with auctioneer Adrianna Hegarty now handing the sale for them.
Ms Hegarty says the location “is superb, offering all the attributes of country living with numerous beaches within close proximity such as Ballybrannigan, Ballycroneen and Inch…while at the same time being within a 10 minute drive from Midleton town, and Aghada.”
That usage, and the aspect is handy, as the vendors’ anticipated new build is on the other side, by the entrance drive in a railed off paddock by the public lane, with planting due to screen the neighbouring properties from another.
The internal layout is adaptable: at one stage, there was a full snooker table, and room functions have switched to meet requirements; for example a dining /function room moved from a wing by the kitchen to create a family space under vaulted ceilings for quiet downtimes. Even ‘standard’ ceiling heights are up at 10’. so there’s absolutely no feeling of being confined.