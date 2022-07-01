Greenbacks needed for Cork's €1.2 m Greenbanks, with links to Cork rock and blues legend Rory Gallagher

|
Douglas, Cork
|
€1.2 million
|
Size
|
248 sq m (2,679 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
All that’s missing, in fact, is the family who bought No 4, back in 2018, oversaw it being fully finished, but never moved in.
They’ve decided, instead, to remain in the UK, as the family (one of the parents is from Cork) has laid down further roots there; children are happy in school and their former homecoming plans have now been shelved.
Prices at Greenbanks’ row of just four detached four-bed homes ranged to over €900,000 in the case of No 1, while the end site, the very largest and with an aspect towards the estuary in Douglas, was bought by a city businessman who built a very large one-off home, with striking brick finishes and pretty much turning its back on its Greenbanks’ neighbours, including No 4 which it adjoins.
Rockforest later got into trading difficulties, but the Greenbanks development came through them and the quality ball was never dropped.
It’s a well finished, A2 BER assessed four-bed family home, almost traditional in its layout with two en suites, and a ground floor with a study (possible fifth bedroom), living room with corner window, and integrated wood-burning stove with a large L-shaped kitchen/dining/family room with a south-west aspect to the rear.