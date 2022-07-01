Greenbacks needed for Cork's €1.2 m Greenbanks, with links to Cork rock and blues legend Rory Gallagher

IT HAS been a long road to get Greenbanks, the Well Road development at a site once associated with blues guitar legend Rory Gallagher, to completion – over 15 years – but it’s finally arrived, and it’s rocking.

All that’s missing, in fact, is the family who bought No 4, back in 2018, oversaw it being fully finished, but never moved in.

Going to his hometown? Musician Rory Gallagher on St Patrick's Hill, Cork city, in 1974

Open and airy

They’ve decided, instead, to remain in the UK, as the family (one of the parents is from Cork) has laid down further roots there; children are happy in school and their former homecoming plans have now been shelved.

Which means the arrival of No 4 Greenbanks on the market in summer 2022, where home hunters with this kind of funding or equity built up won’t have anything to do, bar furnish it, is quite the gain at a time of sky-rocketed build and materials costs.

Back of Greenbanks

At this price point, it’s going to be a gain too for the vendors, as the Price Register shows No 4 selling for €802,344 back in 2018, so there’s virtually a 50% mark up, although noting the fact it’s completed well beyond standard builder’s finish.

Prices at Greenbanks’ row of just four detached four-bed homes ranged to over €900,000 in the case of No 1, while the end site, the very largest and with an aspect towards the estuary in Douglas, was bought by a city businessman who built a very large one-off home, with striking brick finishes and pretty much turning its back on its Greenbanks’ neighbours, including No 4 which it adjoins.

Good rear aspect

First, a bit of background. The original, Greenbanks was a 1930s house, owned for a number of years by Monica Gallagher, mother of the late and legendary musician Rory Gallagher. Mrs Gallagher had moved here about 40 years ago, having lived in several city homes, having moved to Cork from Donegal when the family was very young. That original Greenbanks went to market in 2005 with a €1.5m price guide: given the mad and frothy times, it made twice the sum, €2.9m.

That home and a site in front of it, with a house which had been built not in compliance with planning and had to be demolished, was bought for speculative purposes. Subsequently, the property, on a site totalling an acre went into Nama.

It was bought by developers Rockforest, who had a very strong reputation for one-off homes.

Rockforest later got into trading difficulties, but the Greenbanks development came through them and the quality ball was never dropped.

Walnut and glass stairs

Home hunters in the city’s upper price echelons will get to see what was promised off the plans back in the mid 2010s, as the 2,680 sq ft two storey No 4 is offered by agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills with its €1.2m guide.

It’s a well finished, A2 BER assessed four-bed family home, almost traditional in its layout with two en suites, and a ground floor with a study (possible fifth bedroom), living room with corner window, and integrated wood-burning stove with a large L-shaped kitchen/dining/family room with a south-west aspect to the rear.

There’s triple glazing, air to water heating underfloor at ground level, HRV ventilation, good joinery (mainly walnut), and the front façade has some feature stonework in limestone (a Rockforest trait) and the front, boundary wall is done in cut limestone, while the drive is cobblelocked, with electric access gates.

The location is midway on the affluent Well Road, by a bus route, near Douglas village, shops and schools – a family location for life, in effect, just not a location that suited the family who bought it and finished it, but never got around to actually living here.

VERDICT: people, personal possessions and furniture will make No 4 a fine family home in time for Christmas which is, after all, just 177 days away. It’s a wrap.