Contemporary chic within '60s Cork €675,000 semi-d called Coole

|
The Ridgeway, Model Farm Road, Cork
|
€675,000
|
Size
|
146 sq m (1,565 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C1
A fully re-done, four-bed home at The Ridgeway, off Model Farm Road and near the CUH, with over 1,550 sq ft, in walk-in/bounce in order inside and outside, Coole is new to market with a €675,000 asking price, via estate agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald.
He says the fact it’s a fully updated entity is really resonating with house hunters in the western suburbs — it’s fresh, contemporary, and comfortable, not altogether surprising as the owners are in the interiors/furnishing/home goods business, so they’ve brought that eye and acumen to Coole.
For those who’ve been on the house hunt for a few years, Coole might or might not look familiar: it was previously know as Oikeema, and was sold in 2018 for a recorded €435,000, according to the Price Register, which also shows the sale of Tara, another semi-d two doors away in 2016, while Lios Cuilinn/No 5, a few doors on the other side of Coole, sold in 2019 for €432,000.
Strongest price showing on the Register is the €790,000 paid in 2018 for Glengorm, a much extended 1950s home of 3,250 sq ft on The Ridgeway, doubling in size from its original semi-d status and done to a high standard with, rather presciently, a Shomera for home-office working in the back garden. (A garden room also features in architect Loic DeHaye’s plans for Coole.)
Right now, the well-named Coole is bang on trend in terms of paint colours, tiles, bathrooms, flooring and overall look, with feature wood panelling effect in the hall, and in the partial dividing wall between the two main ground floor reception room and in other spots.
Notable too is the lack of doors, or architraves, at ground level, and not only between the reception rooms, and the hall, it’s also the case between the kitchen and the hall, with the kitchen also opening to the dining room for a sort of open plan, yet compartmentalised set up.
For those needing a fourth/guest bedroom, there’s an option on the left hand side of the house, with a long but slender (c 9’ wide) playroom/option bedroom past a utility (with WC) off the updated kitchen, with a dark stone finish.
VERDICT: A cracking good, fresh home with a slightly different layout to bring it in line with open plan living, ideal for a couple and/or young family, brought to a high standard, with an option to further extend in a few years time, when pressures on the building trades may have eased off.