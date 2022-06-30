Contemporary chic within '60s Cork €675,000 semi-d called Coole

THERE’S already been a bounce in the market since this Bishopstown semi-d last sold, almost four years ago — but there’s another bounce in the back garden, thanks to a fun addition, a sunken trampoline, rectangular and safely set into the lawn.

Cool fun: spot the sunken trampoline in the lawn?

A fully re-done, four-bed home at The Ridgeway, off Model Farm Road and near the CUH, with over 1,550 sq ft, in walk-in/bounce in order inside and outside, Coole is new to market with a €675,000 asking price, via estate agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald.

He says the fact it’s a fully updated entity is really resonating with house hunters in the western suburbs — it’s fresh, contemporary, and comfortable, not altogether surprising as the owners are in the interiors/furnishing/home goods business, so they’ve brought that eye and acumen to Coole.

Smart interiors

For those who might also want to extend beyond the current size, but haven’t the appetite right now (or, perhaps the funds,) it’s good to know too that there’s full planning permission granted for a two-storey side and rear extension which would bring it up to 220 sq metres, or 2,350 sq ft, adding 52 sq m at ground and 36 sq m more above.

Design for the extension was granted in 2019 via architect Loic DeHaye, who had his own family home appear on RTÉs Home of the Year a few years back, so there’s a few years yet left to run on the planning grant; right now, there’s plenty of space to go around.

Architect Loic Dehaye. Picture Dan Linehan

For those who’ve been on the house hunt for a few years, Coole might or might not look familiar: it was previously know as Oikeema, and was sold in 2018 for a recorded €435,000, according to the Price Register, which also shows the sale of Tara, another semi-d two doors away in 2016, while Lios Cuilinn/No 5, a few doors on the other side of Coole, sold in 2019 for €432,000.

Coole's hall sets the tone

Strongest price showing on the Register is the €790,000 paid in 2018 for Glengorm, a much extended 1950s home of 3,250 sq ft on The Ridgeway, doubling in size from its original semi-d status and done to a high standard with, rather presciently, a Shomera for home-office working in the back garden. (A garden room also features in architect Loic DeHaye’s plans for Coole.)

Partial dividing wall between reception rooms

Right now, the well-named Coole is bang on trend in terms of paint colours, tiles, bathrooms, flooring and overall look, with feature wood panelling effect in the hall, and in the partial dividing wall between the two main ground floor reception room and in other spots.

That wall’s quite novel: full height, and about 5’ or 6‘ wide between the front living room and rear dining room, it allows access between the connecting rooms, left and right, with an integrated stove in a chimney breast in front, while the back room’s fire is removed, replaced with a mirror on the breast and another large 16-pane mirror on the diving walls, reflecting views of the back garden and pergola past glazed double doors.

Kitchen goes with dark hued vibe too

Notable too is the lack of doors, or architraves, at ground level, and not only between the reception rooms, and the hall, it’s also the case between the kitchen and the hall, with the kitchen also opening to the dining room for a sort of open plan, yet compartmentalised set up.

The first floor is only slightly more standard: there are doors to the three bedrooms, and to a slender office/nursery. One of the property’s original four bedrooms has been reduced a bit in size to allow for an enlarged main family bathroom, with separately sectioned WC and shower, plus bath.

Panel effect walls work well

For those needing a fourth/guest bedroom, there’s an option on the left hand side of the house, with a long but slender (c 9’ wide) playroom/option bedroom past a utility (with WC) off the updated kitchen, with a dark stone finish.

Work done to Oikeema/Coole in 2019 includes that new kitchen, new triple glazing and doors, full insulation upgrades, rewiring (including data wiring, CCTV and an electric charge point for cars ), and replumbing for heating and pressurised water systems.

Coole is near a green in the Ridgeway, and has a reshaped front drive to allow for parking several cars side-by-side, has patios with reclaimed brick, raised and planted beds, herb/veg beds and some select mature trees added for privacy screening at the back where there’s also small Steeltech shed, and that sunken trampoline.

VERDICT: A cracking good, fresh home with a slightly different layout to bring it in line with open plan living, ideal for a couple and/or young family, brought to a high standard, with an option to further extend in a few years time, when pressures on the building trades may have eased off.